Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma breaks multiple records in explosive 72-run knock against Sri Lanka

Sharma steadied the ship for India after a dismal start before exploding in the must-win clash against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 Super-4 stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:28 PM IST

Photo: ANI

Skipper Rohit Sharma went on a rampage against Sri Lanka playing a captain’s knock of 72 in 41 balls. The explosive innings also saw the powerful opening batter break multiple records on the way.

Sharma steadied the ship for India after a dismal start in the must-win clash against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 Super-4 stage. India lost opener KL Rahul (6 runs of 7 balls) and ace batter Virat Kohli (0 of 4 balls) cheaply, standing at 13 for 2 in 2.4 overs. 

 

 

Hitting 9 boundaries in his quick 72 run innings, Sharma became the highest Indian run-getter in Asia Cup history, also becoming the first Indian to surpass 1,000 runs in Asia Cup. With 4 sixes in the innings, Sharma also broke the record for most sixes in the Asia Cup. He also equaled the record for most 50+ scores for India in Asia Cup. 

With Sharma in a fiery mood, India looked set for a massive total on the board. However, Sharma lost his wicket in the 13th over with 110 runs on the board. After Sharma’s dismissal, India lost another wicket shortly as Suryakumar Yadav departed for 34 in 29 in the 15th over. Hardik Pandya was the next batter to depart making 17 off 13 with India at 149/5 in the 18th overs. India then lost Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in quick succession before a quick fire cameo from Ashwin helped the team to a 173 run total for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. 

READ | 'Rohit Sharma smashing Sri Lanka, never ending story': Twitterati rejoice after Indian skipper's fifty

