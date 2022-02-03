Asaduddin Owaisi attack: CCTV footage of firing incident surfaces - Watch

After AIMIM Chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that shots were fired at his car at a toll highway in UP, CCTV footage has surfaced capturing the Owaisi firing incident. The video of firing on Owaisi’s car was posted by DNA sister outlet Zee News Hindi, which shows two persons firing on Owaisi’s car.

Both persons are holding weapons in their hands and firing at the vehicle in the CCTV footage from the Chhajarsi Toll Plaza on the highway from Meerut to Delhi. The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad was on his way back from attending a poll event in Kithaur.

The video shows two persons, one in a red-coloured hoodie and another in a while-coloured shirt firing at the car in which Owaisi was travelling.

Earlier, Owaisi had tweeted a photograph of his vehicle and said that 4 rounds of bullets were fired at his car by 3-4 people who then escaped from the spot, leaving their weapons behind.

“My car was fired at the Chhajarsi toll gate some time ago. 4 rounds were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdulillah,” Owaisi tweeted after the incident. As per Zee News Hindi, police made one arrest in the matter shortly after the incident.