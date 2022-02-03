4 rounds of bullets fired at Asaduddin Owaisi's car in UP's Chhajarsi, AIMIM leader tweets pic

Unknown assailants fired at Lok Sabha MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh today (February 3). The Parliamentarian was on his way to Delhi from Kithaur in Meerut. Owaisi said that 4 rounds of bullets were fired at his car by 3-4 people who then escaped from the spot, leaving their weapons behind. He also tweeted a photograph of his vehicle.

“My car was fired at the Chhajarsi toll gate some time ago. 4 rounds were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdulillah,” Owaisi tweeted after the incident.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

Owaisi, Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, was on his way to the national capital after attending a poll event in Kithaur. No arrest has been made in the incident till now.