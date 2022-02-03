Search icon
4 rounds of bullets fired at Asaduddin Owaisi's car in UP's Chhajarsi, AIMIM leader tweets pic

Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi was on his way to Delhi from Kithaur in Meerut when the incident took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2022, 06:38 PM IST

Unknown assailants fired at Lok Sabha MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh today (February 3). The Parliamentarian was on his way to Delhi from Kithaur in Meerut. Owaisi said that 4 rounds of bullets were fired at his car by 3-4 people who then escaped from the spot, leaving their weapons behind. He also tweeted a photograph of his vehicle.

“My car was fired at the Chhajarsi toll gate some time ago. 4 rounds were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdulillah,” Owaisi tweeted after the incident.

 

Owaisi, Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, was on his way to the national capital after attending a poll event in Kithaur. No arrest has been made in the incident till now.

