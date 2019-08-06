Article 370 abrogated: Prime Minister Narendra Modi masterstroke floors many in Opposition

The huge move undertaken by the Modi government to scarp Articles 370 and 35A and bring in a bill to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir seemed to have changed the whole political dynamics of the country, at least for some time to come.

The impact of the ripples of the political masterstroke was there to see almost instantly as some of the staunchest political adversaries of BJP like AAP, TDP and BSP chose to side with the government. Not only the AAP, BSP and TDP voted in favour of the resolution and the bill, they also hailed it as a big step that will help Jammu and Kashmir to integrate with the country.

Those who sided with the government's decision could see the writing on the wall after gauging the mood among the public which in several states came on to the streets to celebrate the occasion dancing and distributing sweets.

People could be seen shouting Modi…Modi and even comparing the event as the Second Independence Day.

"We support the govt on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state," tweeted Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in support.

An AAP leader conceded that after 2019 Lok Sabha results, a clear view had emerged within the party about which line to take ahead of the assembly elections. After a lot of deliberations it was decided the party would take a clear stand on issues of nationalism, especially with regard to issues that have emotive appeal in public like on Kashmir and on the Left-wing extremism, he said.

"The party is aware that even remote opposition to such issues will result in political hara-kiri," he said.

Facing a similar situation after her party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha despite having a formidable alliance on paper, similar sentiments played in the mind of BSP supremo Mayawati as she chose to side with the government's move. BSP member in Rajya Sabha, Satish Misra said, the party fully supports the government's decisions.

The Congress that bravely chose to stand up and oppose the move with all its might suffered the consequences immediately with its whip in the Rajya Sabha and trusted party member from Assam, Bhubaneswar Kalita resigned from both the upper house and the party.

Kalita claimed the Congress was committing political suicide by opposing the abrogation of Article 370. In a letter, Kalita said the party leadership had asked him to issue a whip but he felt that the "whip was against the nation's sentiments."

"The Congress leadership is trying to completely destroy the party. No one can stop the Congress party from destruction," said Kalita adding that even first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had termed it as a temporary provision that would get scrapped with the time.

TDP chief and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu who was dead against bifurcation of his state also complimented the central government for the move. "Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K.#Article370," tweeted Naidu.

Some leaders in the opposition said the move will pay huge political dividends to the BJP in coming assembly elections in four states. "If Lok Sabha polls are to be held today, the BJP will easily break the record of 402 seats set by Rajiv Gandhi," said Yashwant Sinha disapproving the government's move.