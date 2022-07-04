‘Appeasement, terrorism thrive under Congress rule’: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Udaipur, Amravati killings

File photo

The brutal murders of common men in Amravati and Udaipur have sparked a political row across the country, with the opposition and Centre remaining embroiled in a blame game over the incidents that occurred in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Now, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed the Congress party over the Udaipur and Amravati killings, saying that the party has been promoting appeasement and terrorism which led to the tragic deaths of a tailor and a chemist.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday alleged that appeasement and terrorism thrive under Congress governments, citing the beheading of a tailor in Rajasthan and killing of a chemist in Maharashtra allegedly for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Due to the appeasement politics of AAP and Congress, terrorism increases. We will crush terrorism and will also run bulldozers on those harassing the poor or common people: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Singrauli (03.07) pic.twitter.com/79kiVEMwsf — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 3, 2022

“The Congress always indulged in the politics of appeasement. Terrorism and injustice rise under Congress rule," Chouhan said while addressing a public meeting here to drum up support for BJP's candidates in the urban civic polls.

"What is the reason in Rajasthan which is ruled by Congress? Throats of people are slit there. Later, one such case came to light in Maharashtra where their (Congress) government was in power. Now that government has collapsed," he added, as per PTI reports.

Sharma was suspended by BJP amid a huge outrage over her comments on Prophet Mohammad which she had made during a TV debate. Chouhan said BJP strongly believes in respecting all sections of society and all faiths.

The killings in Udaipur and Amravati reportedly took place after victims had uploaded social media posts supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was stuck in controversy for her objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

A tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two Muslim men, and a chemist in Amravati was stabbed to death by unidentified men on the night of June 21. Both the deaths sparked a lot of outrage in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, both states where the BJP is not in power.

An NIA probe has been ordered in both the killings and the central agency is also exploring links to international crime chains and terror organizations.

(With PTI inputs)

