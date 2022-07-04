Amravati murder case: International link in chemist’s killing? Here’s what Devendra Fadnavis said

File photo

A brutal incident shook up Maharashtra after a chemist was killed in the Amravati district of the state, allegedly for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma through a social media post. Now, the central agency is reportedly exploring an international link in the murder case.

Speaking about the gruesome incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the murder of a 54-year-old chemist (Umesh Kolhe) in Amravati was a "very serious incident", as per news agency ANI.

BJP leader Fadnavis further said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also probing the international connection in the case. Terming the act as “barbaric”, he said that the mastermind of the murder has already been arrested, and NIA is probing the matter further.

“Amravati incident very serious, killing is barbaric. Accused, the mastermind has been nabbed. NIA investigating it and finding if there is some international connection. This was initially portrayed as theft, that too will be investigated," said Fadnavis to reporters on Sunday at Vidhan Bhavan.

Meanwhile, a district court in Amravati has sent the key accused and Irfan Sheikh, the mastermind in the murder case to police custody till July 7. The Amravati murder case came to light a few days after a tailor was killed in Udaipur, Rajasthan for sharing a Facebook post in support of Nupur Sharma.

The accused in the Amravati murder case, Irfan Sheikh, was arrested by Amravati police in Nagpur on Sunday. The earlier six accused have been identified as Mudassir Ahmad, age 22; Shah Rukh Pathan, 25; Abdul Thoufique, 24; Shoaib Khan, 22; Atib Rashid, 22 and Yusufkan Bahadur Khan, 44.

Irfan Sheikh is the seventh accused to be arrested in the Umesh Kolhe murder case. As Sheikh is being interrogated by the authorities, a police official has said that the number of arrested related to the Amravati killing may increase with time.

Nilima Araj, Police Inspector of City Kotwali police station said, “He (mastermind) was arrested last night. He’s being interrogated. They have a helpline group-Rehbar group. Several people connected to them. 7 accused have been arrested so far. The number of arrests may rise after the arrest of the main accused.”

(With ANI inputs)

