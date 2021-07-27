APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Inspirational quotes by the former President and 'Missile Man of India'

Today (July 27) is the sixth death anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Known as the 'Missile Man of India', Dr APJ Abdul Kalam contributed not only to science but also served as the 11th President of India and was widely regarded as the 'People's President'.

As an aerospace scientist, Dr Kalam worked with India's two major space research organisations -- Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

His most significant works include the development of the Indian ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. He played a central role in one of India's most important nuclear tests, Pokhran-II. For his work in science and politics, he was awarded 'Bharat Ratna', India's highest civilian honour.

He served as India's president between July 25, 2002, and July 25, 2007. He passed away on July 27, 2015, at the age of 83.

Here are some inspirational quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam:

Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life.

All of us do not have equal talent. But , all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.

To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.

Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.

Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently.

If you want to shine like a sun. First burn like a sun.

Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.