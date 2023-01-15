Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Apart from Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, here are other Indian towns at risk of sinking in near future

The sinking crisis in Joshimath has left the population in several areas of the town uncertain regarding the future of their homes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

Apart from Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, here are other Indian towns at risk of sinking in near future
Joshimath in Uttarakhand is currently sinking (Photo - PTI)

The town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, which is a gateway to several important pilgrimages in India, is currently sinking, with the ground of the city already going down several centimeters over the last 10 days, according to an ISRO report.

Even though environmentalists and experts have been sounding alerts regarding Joshimath for several decades, the crisis intensified recently when the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported that the ground in the town has sunk over 5 cm in the last 10 days.

Deep and wide cracks were seen in the walls of houses, temples, and even on roads due to several areas of Joshimath sinking, which sent the residents of the town into a panic. Now, the Centre is taking steps to move the people out of their homes into safer locations over the last few days.

Experts believe that Joshimath is sinking because the town has been constructed in a landslide-prone area, which has a lot of loose debris and eroded rocks, making the ground unstable. Further, the tourist footfall and high rate of construction also played a role in the sinking crisis.

According to experts and environmentalists, Joshimath is not the only town that is at risk of sinking a few inches below the ground. In fact, here is a list of other towns in Uttarakhand that can potentially face the same fate as Joshimath.

Joshimath sinking crisis: Other towns at risk of sinking

  • Mana
  • Tehri
  • Dharasu
  • Nainital
  • Harshil
  • Uttarkashi
  • Gauchar
  • Pithoragarh
  • Champawat

Experts believe that these towns, just like Joshimath, have been constructed on areas that have seen a lot of landslides in the past, and so the ground has instability. Further, these towns see lakhs of tourists every year, due to which industrialization and construction activities have been peaking.

The holy town of Joshimath is located at a height of around 6,000 feet and has become the latest victim of land subsidence, due to which the underground layers of the ground in the area are gradually getting displaced, and eventually sunken.

READ | DNA Special: ISRO satellite report on Joshimath land subsidence deepens panic

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Covid-19 fourth wave precaution: Try these Yoga asanas to boost immunity
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Man dragged on car's bonnet in Rajouri Garden, incident caught on camera
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.