Another section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS to open today, check details here

With this, an additional 17-km stretch from Duhai to Modi Nagar North on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor, beyond the operational priority section, will be ready for operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 17-km long additional section of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor from Duhai to Modi Nagar North on Wednesday, NCRTC officials said on Tuesday.

A Namo Bharat train will be flagged off on the new additional section by the prime minister from Muradnagar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station remotely through video conference from Kolkata. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also remain present during the inauguration.

The extension encompasses three stations – Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South and Modi Nagar North.

“With the inauguration of this additional 17-km section, Namo Bharat services will be seamlessly available on 34 km of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, incorporating eight stations from Sahibabad to Modinagar North,” the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

The foundation stone for India’s inaugural RRTS corridor, linking Delhi to Meerut, was laid by the prime minister in March 2019. It was started for passenger operations in October 2023.

“The newly-added 17-km stretch of the Namo Bharat train service extends the coverage of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor beyond its initial operational priority section. This expansion is poised to boost regional connectivity, making commuting within the area more convenient and seamless,” the NCRTC said in a statement.

The RRTS boasts a design speed of 180 kmph and operation speed of 160 kmph.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, stretching over 82 km, is expected to shrink travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour.

