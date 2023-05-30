Search icon
2000 cc car with 189 bhp power triggers row in Kerala, communist leader Anil Kumar is criticised for...

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

PK Anil Kumar has defended his decision. His party has launched a probe. (Representational)

PK Anil Kumar, a trade union leader affiliated to the communist ideology, has prompted criticism after he bought a car worth Rs 50 lakh. PK Anil Kumar, who purchased the car with 2000 cc engine, is the state secretary of the petroleum workers union.

He bought a yellow car whose photo went viral on social media. The communist ideology espouses living a frugal life.

In 2017, CPIM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan rode om a red Mini Cooper, making headlines.

Kumar said in his defense that the car, a Mini Cooper S, was bought by his wife who works at the Indian Oil Corporation.

Mini Cooper is only available in petrol variant. The rated average of the car is 17 kmpl. It has a 44 liter tank and a whopping power of 189 bhp.

The Mini Cooper price starts at Rs 38 lakh ex-showroom.

CPIM frowns upon an extravagant lifestyle. The party code of conduct says a person with disproportionate assets brings a bad name to the party. The leader's union is affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

The leader said he bought the vehicle after complying with all the norms.

The CPM has launched a probe into the matter, reported Manorama.

