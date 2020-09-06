Andhra Pradesh: Wooden chariot at Lakshmi Narasimha temple destroyed in fire

No casualties were reported from the incident.

The wooden chariot at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple located at Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district caught fire on the early morning of Sunday.

The Andhra Pradesh police have stated that the 40-feet high chariot caught fire at around 1 am, and it was extinguished by 3 AM.

''We have appointed Endowments Additional Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan as the inquiry officer. He has been asked to coordinate with the police and determine the cause of the fire'', Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas told a news agency.

The chariot is used during the 'Radhotsavam' at the Lords celestial wedding festivities.

The cause of the fire has still not been found out.

Expressing anger over the incident, the endowments Minister has stated that strict action should be taken after investigation by the Additional Commissioner was completed.