Andhra Pradesh: After being beaten in police custody, SC youth seeks President's permission to join naxals

A Scheduled Caste (SC) youth hailing from Andhra Pradesh wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission to join the Naxals after he was allegedly beaten up and tonsured in a police station.

Eluru range deputy inspector general (DIG) called the move "unfortunate" on Tuesday.

DIG Mohan Rao held a press conference in the Eluru police station explaining all such measures that were taken in Vara Prasad`s case and said that his seeking permission from the President to join the banned outfit because he did not get justice is `unfortunate`.

"A sub-inspector and a constable of Sitanagaram police were immediately arrested and sent for remand, and a case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been filed against them," He said.

"Vada Prasad is provided security and police picket is set up in his village. Despite all such measures, Vara Prasad writing letter to President seeking permission to join Maoists, saying he did not get justice is unfortunate," the DIG said.

Further, he said that Prasad's move was motivated by "political forces".

Claiming to join the Maoist forces and encouraging such claims are both offences, and we will take stern action on such matters. Such comments send wrong signals to the people. Anybody should not misuse the freedom of expression," DIG said.

The incident happened at Seethanagaram police station. The victim alleged that the Sub Inspector had beaten him up severely with a belt and kicked him. The SI later called a barber to tonsure his head and remove his moustache forcibly.

Reportedly, on that eventful day in July, Prasad had stopped the movement of sand trucks passing through the lane of his residence because of a death in the area. He had asked to truck to wait till the dead body was moved for its last rites. Immediately, a local l YSR Congress leader came and got into an altercation with him for stopping the trucks. On the follwing day, the sub-inspector took him to the place station along with two other constables on the pretext of investigating him in the case.

Vara Prasad, who belongs to Vedullapalle village, was called to Sita Nagaram police station on July 20 for enquiry.

"I enquired about the incident that took place yesterday in the Sitanagaram police station limits, in Rajahmundry Urban district range. Sitanagaram SI Shaik Feroz Shah had called on Vara Prasad for an enquiry into a case, beaten and injured him, tonsured his head and moustache," said DIG Rao in an earlier statement on July 21.

(With ANI inputs)