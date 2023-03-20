Amritpal Singh crackdown: Manhunt enters Day 3, Punjab on alert; top updates | Photo: ANI

Punjab Police’s massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh entered its third day on Monday with the radical preacher still on the run. Punjab Police launched an operation against the Waris Punjab De outfit chief and his aides on Saturday. While police has held 112 people so far, with 34 fresh arrests on Sunday, Amritpal has continued to evade getting caught. There is also speculation that he may have fled abroad.

Hunt was intensified on Sunday with vehicle checking and strict vigil across Punjab and at border entry/exit points with Haryana. Flag marches and searches were conducted across the state. Four close associates of Amritpal in custody were flown to a prison in far-off Assam.

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal had slipped away after the police intercepted his cavalcade in Jalandhar district on Saturday. Mobile internet and SMS services were suspended by the Punjab Government as the crackdown had commenced. The internet suspension was extended till Monday noon on Sunday.

In its searches, police have seized weapons and ammunition as well as two vehicles, and a sword. A fresh FIR was registered against Amritpal Singh and associates over illegal possession of arms.

Meanwhile, the legal aid of Amritpal’s outfit has alleged that the police is illegally detaining the Waris Punjab De chief and submitted a habeas corpus petition to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The HC has asked the Punjab government to respond on Tuesday to the petition over release of alleged detainee Amritpal Singh.

Sources have reportedly suggested that the case may be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as “there is a terror link connected to Pakistan’s ISI”. The state remains on high alert.

READ | Amritpal Singh crackdown: Governments should refrain from creating atmosphere of terror, says Akal Takht Jathedar

(Inputs from PTI, IANS)