COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's voice to be removed, this will be your new caller tune

Starting Friday, mobile subscribers will no longer hear Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's baritone as a caller tune. The caller tune lists precautionary measures to avoid catching the coronavirus. According to sources in the health ministry, a female voice will be used for letting people know about the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Last week, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court regarding Bachchan's voice in the caller tune. The petitioner argued that the voice of Amitabh Bachchan should be removed from the caller tune because he and his family members were among the ones who were infected with COVID-19.

The petition was filed by Rakesh, a social worker living in Delhi. Rakesh stated that the government was trying to make people aware through this coronavirus caller tune in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, while the superstar and his family members could not protect themselves from contracting the disease.

The petitioner's lawyers argued before the bench that the government of India is paying fees to Amitabh Bachchan for featuring in a caller tune regarding COVID-19. However, the lawyers mentioned that there are many coronavirus warriors who are ready to do this work for free.

Whose voice do you think is best suited to replace #AmitabhBachchan's in the new #COVID19 caller tune? — DNA (@dna) January 14, 2021

To drive home the point, the lawyers further stated that Amitabh Bachchan is not serving the country like a social worker, then why he has been given this responsibility.

The petitioner claimed that he had worked for the poor during the pandemic and transported everything from food to drinks to the needy.