Amid dense fog in Delhi, 134 flights, 22 trains delayed; check full list here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a low temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius. The IMD issued a dense fog warning for Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi until December 31, 2023.

New Delhi experienced thick fog on Thursday as the cold wave gripped the national capital, causing train and flight delays. Passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport faced delays, with approximately 134 flights affected, including international and domestic departures and arrivals.

35 international flight departures, 28 international arrivals, 43 domestic departures, and 28 domestic arrivals were delayed from Delhi.

At New Delhi Railway Station, 22 trains, including the Howrah New Delhi Rajdhani and Jammu Tawi Rajdhani, faced delays due to low visibility.

On Wednesday, at least nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to bad weather.

According to the officials, three flights of SpiceJet and one flight of Air India were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 1200 hrs.

Vistara stated that five of its flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted, late in the evening.

The airline said on X, formerly known as Twitter, the flights from Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Chennai to the national capital have been diverted. Additionally, three flights were diverted to Indore and one flight each to Mumbai and Jaipur.