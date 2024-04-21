Aligarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Situated in Western Uttar Pradesh, the historic city holds significance as one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Aligarh, famed for its locks and home to the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), is all set for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Situated in Western Uttar Pradesh, the historic city holds significance as one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

In the 2019 Parliament election, Aligarh witnessed a notable voter turnout of 61.68 per cent.

Aligarh Lok Sabha Election 2024 voting date:

The Election Commission of India announced that the voting for the Aligarh Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on April 26 as part of Phase 2 of the polling process.

Aligarh Lok Sabha Election 2024 results:

The counting of votes and the declaration of results for the Aligarh Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is scheduled for June 4.

Key candidates:

The political landscape of the constituency sees the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding Satish Gautam as its candidate, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Brijendra Singh.

Reflecting on the previous election, the BJP's Satish Kumar Gautam emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, securing a significant margin of 2,29,261 votes against Dr Ajeet Baliyan of the BSP.