Alert! Wearing earphones turns fatal for teenager in Bihar

Walking on the railway tracks, while wearing earphones to hear music, turned fatal for a teenager in Bihar’s Saran district, as he was run over by a train, his family said on Thursday.



The fatal incident occurred near Tero railway station under Madaura block of Saran on Wednesday evening.

The victim, identified as Rahul Kumar, 15, was returning to his native village, Sonali under Mashrakh block, from his maternal grandmother’s house in Tero village.



"Rahul went to Tero to attend a marriage function on Monday. He was returning home by train. While walking on the railway track near Tero railway station, he came under the Gorakhpur-Patliputra express train and died on the spot," his uncle, Santosh Parihar, said.



"Rahul was wearing earphones and listening to music while walking on the track. The train driver sounded the horn to warn him but he did not hear it," he added.



"We have recovered the dead body from the track. Pieces of earphones were also recovered from the spot," said a GRP official of Chapra railway station.