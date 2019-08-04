Air India announces reduced Srinagar-Delhi flight fares in view of Kashmir security advisory; fare capped at Rs 6,899

Air India, the flag carrier airline of India, has further reduced airfare for its flights between Delhi and Srinagar in Kashmir till August 15, according to a tweet posted by the airline's official handle. The announcement comes two days after Jammu and Kashmir government issued a security advisory for tourists and Amarnath yatris, asking them to leave the valley.

Air India flights from Srinagar to New Delhi will cost Rs. 6,715, while flights from New Delhi to Srinagar will cost Rs. 6,899.

#flyAI: #update #airindia further reduces fare at Rs 6715 srinagar to del and at Rs 6899 Delhi to srinagar till 15th aug (date included). — Air India (@airindiain) August 4, 2019

Earlier yesterday, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had said that over 6,200 passengers had been flown out of Srinagar by civilian and military aircraft.

After the advisory issued by Jammu & Kashmir government, about 6,216 passengers were reported at Srinagar International Airport for travelling back out of the valley, according to an AAI statement. he Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised airlines to rein in surging airfares for pilgrims returning from Amarnath Yatra.

Airfares for flights from Srinagar over the weekend shot up to abnormally high levels following the security advisory for tourists and pilgrims.

For a one-way direct flight from Srinagar to Delhi, even low-cost airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia charged between Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000, according to travel portals, as against around Rs 3,000.

Similarly, from Srinagar to Jammu, flight rates on Saturday were Rs 16,000. Other places like Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jaipur also witnessed a jump in airfares ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 19,000.

Web portals of several airlines with flights from Srinagar on Saturday and Sunday showed that virtually all seats were sold out.

The advisory to Amarnath yatris was issued after it was announced in a joint press conference of the Army and police forces in Srinagar that weapons and ammunition were recovered in the Amarnath Yatra route.

They also said terrorists from Pakistan were planning to launch an attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, based on credible inputs.

In view of the additional rush of passengers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on Friday asked Indian airlines to be prepared to operate extra flights to and from Srinagar to fly out Amarnath Yatris and tourists from the Valley.

Soon after DGCA's directions, airlines made announcements to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all its flights to/from Srinagar.