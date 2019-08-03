Over 6,200 flown out of Kashmir; IAF aircraft carry 387 passengers

A day after Jammu and Kashmir government issued a security advisory for tourists and Amarnath yatris, asking them to leave the valley, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday said that over 6,200 passengers were flown out of Srinagar by civilian and military aircraft.

After the advisory issued by J&K Govt, 6,216 passengers reported at Srinagar International Airport today for travelling back out of the Valley, the AAI said in a statement.

The AAI said that while 5,829 passengers travelled by 32 scheduled flights, 387 passengers were transported on four Indian Airforce Force (IAF) aircraft.

Passengers on IAF aircraft were flown to various destinations like Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon.

All the possible support has been extended at the Srinagar airport by ensuring safety and security of the passengers, the authority said.

All passengers were flown out of the valley in a planned and systematic manner, it said.

The operation to vacate tourists was conducted by AAI officials in close coordination with the IAF, the state police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the airlines authorities.

Airfares for flights from Srinagar this weekend have shot up to abnormally after the advisory. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had to advise airlines to rein in the surging airfare, for pilgrims returning from Amarnath Yatra.

For a one-way direct flight from Srinagar to Delhi, even low-cost airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia are charging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000, according to travel portals. The normal rates generally hover around Rs 3,000-4,000.

Similarly, from Srinagar to Jammu, the current flight rates are around Rs 16,000. Other places like Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jaipur also witnessed a jump in airfares ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 19,000.

Governor Satyapal Malik issued an advisory on Friday urging pilgrims to curtail their Amarnath Yatra and return as soon as possible.

Governments of the UK, Germany and Australia have also advised their citizens to not travel to Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)