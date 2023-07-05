AIMPLB sends objections to Law Commission on Uniform Civil Code, says religious minorities be kept out of its ambit (Representational image)

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has sent its objections on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to the Law Commission. The Muslim law board has demanded that tribals and religious minorities be kept out of the purview of such a statute.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Board gave several arguments in support of its stand. "National integrity, safety and security and fraternity are best preserved and maintained if we maintain the diversity of our country by permitting minorities and tribal communities to be governed by their own personal laws," the statement issued by the office secretary of the Board, Mohammad Waquaruddin, said.

The Law Commission had given time till July 14 to various parties and stakeholders to file their objections to the UCC. AIMPLB had earlier requested to extend the time by six months. The working committee of the Board had approved the draft response prepared on UCC in the executive meeting on June 27. On Wednesday, it was presented for discussion in the virtual general meeting of the Board, the spokesman of the Board, Kasim Rasool Ilyas said. This report was unanimously approved, after which it has been sent to the Law Commission, he said.

"Personal relationships of Muslims, guided by their personal laws, are directly derived from the holy Quran and Islamic laws and this aspect is linked with their identity. Muslims in India will not be agreeable to lose this identity of which there is space within the constitutional framework of our country", the statement said.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer demolishes man's home accused in Sidhi urination case

It said they were making this submission for multiple reasons because though the issue is purely legal, it has been fodder for politics and media-driven propaganda. This matter becomes further important because this Commission's predecessor had examined the very same issue and reached a conclusion that UCC is neither necessary nor desirable, the statement said.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board has submitted a draft opposing Uniform Civil Code to Law Commission pic.twitter.com/dvWEmQRrPN — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Within a short span, it is surprising to see the successive commission were again seeking public opinion without there being any blueprint as to what the commission intends to do, it said. The AIMPLB draft analysed the existing civil laws and came to the conclusion that existing general/ uniform family laws are not truly uniform, even existing codified community based laws are not uniform.

(With inputs from PTI)