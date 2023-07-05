Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer demolishes man's home accused in Sidhi urination case | Photo: ANI/Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The state government ordered the demolition of Pravesh Shukla's home, who is accused in the Sidhi urination case. The suspect was detained after a video of him peeing on a guy went viral on Tuesday. Family members of the accused stated the video that led to his arrest was an old one that has gained attention as the elections get near and the authorities showed up at his house with a bulldozer.

According to the accused's sister, "It's an old video that is being spread for political and electoral reasons." Pravesh Shukla is now being held in Rewa Central Jail after being arrested for violating the National Security Act (NSA). As per the accused's father, "This is a plan to get him arrested."

Tuesday, in response to the widely shared video, the state's home minister, Narottam Mishra, denounced the event and said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister, has ordered swift action against those responsible. Narottam Mishra stated on Tuesday that "strict action" will be pursued against the offenders.

Prior to this, a complaint was filed against the accused under the National Security behaviour at the Chief Minister's request after the video of his indecent behaviour became viral online. The event happened in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district in the hamlet of Kubri.

According to the viral video, the accused was allegedly caught peeing on the face of a drunken guy. Pravesh Shukla, the suspect, was recognised as a Kubri villager. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan took notice of the situation as the video quickly gained popularity on social media and ordered harsh action against the offenders. He also requested that the suspect be registered with the NSA.

CM Chouhan's tweet read, "A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice. I have instructed the administration to arrest the accused and take strict action against him and also impose NSA." Additionally, according to the police, a case was brought against the defendant at the Bahari police station under IPC sections 294, 504, sections 3(1) (r)(s) of the SC/ST Act, and the NSA after CM's directive.

READ | 'Sher abhi bhi zinda hai': Anil Deshmukh after Ajit Pawar's fiery retirement jibe on Sharad Pawar

(With inputs from ANI)