Agra private hospital sealed, case registered after viral video of 'oxygen mock drill'

Shri Paras Hospital's license has been cancelled and the owner Dr Arinjay Jain has been sent a notice. A case was registered against him on June 8.

Days after the shocking incident came to light, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday cancelled the license of Shri Paras Hospital in Agra after the owner of the hospital in a viral video claimed that he had cut off the oxygen supply in his hospital for five minutes during a 'mock drill' amid oxygen shortage in the state.

Notably, a case had been registered against Dr Jain on June 8 and District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh had told reporters that action would be taken against him under the Pandemic Act.

"The hospital's license has been suspended and all its services stopped. A committee has been constituted to conduct an investigation," Additional CMO said. The patients are being shifted to other hospitals.

The owner of the hospital was allegedly caught on camera bragging about how the hospital shut off the oxygen supply on April 27 for five minutes in a 'mock drill' amid what the owner purportedly claimed was an acute shortage of oxygen at his hospital during a raging COVID-19 surge.

While Dr Jain talks about 22 patients who 'turned blue', when the oxygen supply was cut for five minutes, the District Magistrate said that families of the remaining 74 COVID-19 patients were asked to arrange for oxygen cylinders.

However, News agency ANI quoted Dr Arinjay Jain, the owner of Agra's Shri Paras Hospital, saying, "News reports of 22 deaths are baseless and I am ready to cooperate with any investigation."

District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh added that four COVID-19 patients died on April 26 and three on April 27. Chief Medical Officer, Agra Dr RC Pandey said a team has been sent to the hospital to investigate the matter.