Agnipath scheme myths vs facts: Amid protests, MHA clarifies rumours regarding army recruitment plan

Photo - IANS

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday (MHA) issued an unofficial document to bust some myths about the Agnipath recruitment scheme launched by the Centre. This comes just as several army aspirants and youth remain protesting against the scheme across the nation.

Unofficially releasing a “Myths vs Facts” document regarding the army recruitment plan, the Centre addressed some of the most persisting and concerning issues that the protestors have regarding the scheme for military recruitment.

Future of Agniveers after Agnipath scheme

One of the most common myths was that the future of the Agniveers who enroll in the Agnipath scheme will remain uncertain after their tenure. Clarifying this, the government has said that those Agniveers who retire after serving the nation will get financial assistance packages and can wish to be entrepreneurs.

Further, several state and central departments have also said that they will give preference to Agniveers for job applications and vacancies.

Will Agniveers be a danger to society?

Another such myth was that youths who serve through the Agnipath scheme will be a danger to society later in life and might join terrorist organizations. Government sources dismissed this myth and said that this was an insult to the ethics and values of the Indian army. They further said that those who will serve the country for 4 years will be dedicated to protecting India for the rest of their lives.

Will Agnipath scheme harm the effectiveness of the armed forces?

Busting this myth with a straight fact, the document said, as per media reports, that the number of Agniveers recruited in the first year will only be 3 percent of the army. The document further reads, “Additionally, the performance of the Agniveers will be tested before re-induction in the army after four years. Hence, Army will get tested and tried personnel for supervisory ranks.”

Are 21-year-olds too immature to join the Indian Army?

On several reports that 21-year-olds will be too immature and unreliable to join the armed forces of India, the document further pointed out that most countries depend on their youth to join the army. Sources said, “The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50-50 youngsters and experienced supervisory ranks.”

No consultation with former army officers?

Many have alleged that no former army officers were consulted while constructing the Agnipath scheme, to which the document responded, “The proposal has been framed by the Department of Military Officers staffed by Military officers. The department itself is a creation of this government. Many former officers have recognised the advantages of the scheme and welcomed it.”

