After tiger tested positive for COVID-19 in NY, Centre issues advisory for Tiger Reserves across India

In view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak spreading like wildfire across the globe and a recent news report on a tiger being infected with the COVID 19 in New York in the US, the central government has now issued an advisory concerning the well-being of wildlife, including tigers, in India.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued an advisory regarding the containment and management of COVID-19 in National Parks, Sanctuaries, and Tiger Reserves as it is felt that there are possibilities of spread of the virus amongst animals in these places. A release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) also stated that the Centre is concerned about the transmission of the virus from humans to animals and vice-versa.

The advisory by the central government is addressed to the Chief Wildlife Wardens of all states, asking them to take the following measures:

1. Take immediate preventive measures to stop the transmission and spread of the virus from humans to animals and vice versa, in National Parks/Sanctuaries/Tiger Reserves.

2. Reduce the human-wildlife interface.

3. Restrict the movement of people to National Parks/Sanctuaries/Tiger Reserves.

4. Constitute a Task Force/Rapid Action Force with Field Managers, Veterinary doctors, Frontline staff, to manage the situation as quickly as possible.

5. Create a ‘round the clock’ reporting mechanism with a Nodal Officer for swift management of any cases noticed.

6. Set up essential services for emergency treatment of animals and their safe release back to their natural habitats, as and when required.

7. Enhance disease surveillance, mapping and monitoring system through coordinated effort amongst various Departments.

8. Maintain all other stipulations issued by the Health Ministry in the movement of staff/tourists/villagers, etc. in and around National Parks/Sanctuaries/Tiger Reserves.

9. Take other possible steps to control the spread of the virus.

10. Report the action taken to this Ministry.

According to reports on international outlets, Nadia, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York, on Monday become the first of her kind to test positive for the coronavirus. Four other tigers and lions have also shown similar symptoms.

According to the zoo officials, the animals were infected by a zoo employee who was "asymptomatically infected with the virus" while caring for them.