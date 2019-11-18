Headlines

India

After Pawar-Sonia talks, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut meets NCP chief

Raut expressed confidence that the state will soon have a government.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 10:51 PM IST

Soon after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss Maharashtra political situation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut the Maratha stalwart at his residence in Delhi.

Blaming the BJP for failing to form the government without taking its name, Raut expressed confidence that the state will soon have a government. 

"The responsibility to form the government was not ours, the ones who had that responsibility ran away, but I am confident that soon we will have a government in place," Raut said. 

The meeting came soon after Pawar met Mrs Gandhi in Delhi to brief her about the situation in Maharashtra. 

After meeting with Mrs Gandhi, which was earlier scheduled for Sunday, Pawar said there was no talk on government formation.

Congress and NCP have been locked in talks with Shiv Sena over government formation after Uddhav Thackeray-led party's alliance with the BJP fell apart. BJP and Shiv Sena fought Maharashtra elections together but fell out over the later's demand of '50-50' formula or a rotational chief minister. 

"There was no talk of government formation in our meeting, this meeting was all about discussing Congress and NCP," Pawar said in response to a question if Sonia Gandhi was against an alliance with Shiv Sena. 

In the recently-concluded assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats while the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member assembly. NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

Senior leaders of the three parties - NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena - had met to finalise a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) last week and the meeting between Sonia and Pawar was supposed to take the final call on the draft agreed upon for the proposed coalition government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation. After BJP failed to stake claim to form the government, the Shiv Sena has tried to rope in NCP and Congress for an alliance government. 

President's Rule was imposed in the state last week after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.

