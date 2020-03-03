After NCP minister's 5% Muslim quota promise, Uddhav Thackeray says no such proposal before Maha govt

In a snub to an NCP minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said there is no proposal on Muslim reservation before the state government.

On Friday last week, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik informed the Legislative Council that the state government will provide 5% quota to Muslims in education.

Malik had announced that the bill regarding this will be introduced in the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly.

When asked about this by reporters at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, where the budget session of the state legislature is underway, Thackeray said, "No proposal has come to me regarding Muslim reservation. We will check its validity once it comes to us. We have not taken any decision yet on it."

The chief minister asked the opposition BJP to stop making a hue and cry over the issue.

"I also urge those who are creating ruckus on the issue to save your energy to use it when the issue comes up for discussion. The issue has not come up yet. The Shiv Sena has not clarified its position yet. Let us see when the proposal comes up," Thackeray said.

"When the issue comes up before the government, we will check the legal validity and take a decision. My stand, as well as that of Shiv Sena, will be decided when the issue comes before us," he added.

Maharashtra Congress chief and state minister Balasaheb Thorat said providing reservation to Muslims is his party's commitment and a decision on it will be taken after discussing the issue with the other alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"We (Cong-NCP combine) had given reservation to Muslims in the past. It did not move ahead in the last five years, but it is our commitment. It is part of the manifesto of the Congress and NCP. Hence, we want to give it," he said.