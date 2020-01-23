After Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh mandates recital of preamble in schools

The Madhya Pradesh Government on Wednesday issued an instruction for the recital of the preamble of the Constitution in every government school in the state on Saturdays. The rule will come into effect on January 26 (Republic day).

The Department of School Education (DOE) said orders in this regard have been issued to District Education Officers.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Government had issued similar instructions to primary schools regarding the matter.

Government schools will have to compulsorily hold daily recitals of the preamble of the constitution on Saturdays during the morning assembly, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday.

Speaking on that matter, Gaikwad said, "The motive is to tell the children about the constitution, its principles and other laws laid down by it. If a child reads Preamble every day and takes an oath, he understands that he is a citizen of India. Similarly, he should understand the things laid down by the Constitution & learn those values."

The move seems to be inspired by the large scale Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the country, in which people gathered at various demonstration sites and recited the preamble of the constitution.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.