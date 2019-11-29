After by-poll victory, what lies ahead for TMC in West Bengal?

All in all, campaigning centred on NRC in the by-polls has brought in its results.

Even if it's the bypolls, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) camp in West Bengal is all in smiles after the 3-0 results. The news of the victory has brought in a cheery climate in the political atmosphere of Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has met with a bit of good news for them, after the tense episode following the 2019 Lok Sabha election results.

However, the TMC supremo is not ready to be complicit in the news of this victory. After a controlled reaction on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee has instructed her party workers to not drown themselves with this win, and instead work on the organisational framework for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Banerjee, though glad about the victory, knows that the real contest will be in 2021, against the mighty BJP, the ruling party in the centre.

Banerjee is an old contender in the field of politics, knowing that contests are often fought far and wide, and for a longer duration than what most can assume. In her home state of West Bengal, Banerjee had started with the work of opposing the then ruling Left Front government as far back as the 90s, and had only steamrolled to power decades later in 2011. Therefore, she knows that it is easy to lose the target of the real objective with temporary wins or losses, and therefore she is resolute not to let her party lose 2021.

What's next for TMC?

The state's ruling party, led by Mamata Banerjee will be looking to hold the newfound public appeal that has been recovered. In the by-polls, one party worker/supervisor was assigned per 20 households. This work is to be extended to the entire state.

The party will be looking to capitalise on some of the negative impacts that the saffron leaders are having on locals.

According to reports, in several areas of Bengal, a conflict was created between old and new party workers. Even though most of it has been negated, TMC will be looking to mobilise on using the experience of the older party workers with the youthful charisma of the newer ones within the party.

A good response has been received from the successful 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign. The TMC has also received positive results from deploying ruling party leaders-workers at different regions of the state, for more public access. The work for a new campaign along these lines is ongoing.

The primary issue of campaigning will continue to be the National Register of Citizens (NRC) crisis, and Mamata Banerjee is making it a point to make people more aware regarding the fatal consequences of NRC.

All in all, campaigning centred on NRC in the by-polls has brought in its results. The Municipal Elections lie ahead. The West Bengal Chief Minister has already made it clear that the upcoming elections will be fought on the primary issue of NRC.