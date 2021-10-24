After 100 crore COVID vaccinations, India going ahead with new energy: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday and celebrated the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations against COVID-19 in India. He said, "Today, after 100 crore COVID19 vaccinations, the country is moving ahead with new energy. The success of our vaccination program shows the capability of India to the world."

He further said, "We celebrate 31st October as National Unity Day. We must associate with at least one activity that promotes national unity."

"Next month, India will celebrate the Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. His life taught us how to be proud of one's own culture, care for the environment and fight injustice. I urge the youth to read about him," PM Modi said in his monthly radio programme.

Talking about the use of drones for delivery purposes in the nation, the PM in 'Mann Ki Baat' said, "India is working on using drones for transportation, be it for delivery of goods at home or assistance during emergencies or monitoring law &order. Soon drones will be deployed for all such needs. Drones are being used in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines."

"New Drone Policy designed according to present and future possibilities related to it. After the introduction of this policy, many foreign and domestic startups have invested in drone start-ups. Army, Navy & IAF have placed orders of more than Rs 500 cr to Indian companies for drones," PM Modi said.