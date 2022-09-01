Search icon
‘AAP biggest U-turn party in history’: BJP’s Sambit Patra claims Kejriwal govt waived Rs 144 crore for liquor barons

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the AAP government soon after Delhi LG broke his silence on the corruption charges leveled against him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (File photo)

The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party over its now-withdrawn liquor policy and dubbed it the "biggest U-turn party" in history.

The BJP also posed several questions to both Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, on the liquor policy and asked why the AAP government rejected an expert committee's recommendations on the matter.

Citing Delhi government documents, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that under the old liquor policy, retail stores were receiving Rs 33 while Rs 330 was going to the government coffers on sale of each bottle of whiskey.

But, under the revised policy, liquor stores started receiving Rs 363 while the government got only Rs 8, he said.

Patra also alleged the AAP government "waived" Rs 144 crore that liquor barons owed to the government, but failed to purchase home travel tickets for migrant workers who were stranded in the city during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

He also attacked Kejriwal for saying the AAP is the political party that has suffered the most in India's history, calling it a “U-turn” party.

"Kejriwal ji is wrong when he says that AAP suffered most. In fact, Kejriwal's party is the biggest U-turn or Paltu party in the of 3,000-4,000 years of human history,” Patra said.

Citing instances of AAP leaders and ministers being arrested over various charges, the BJP leader said Kejriwal follows a set pattern and "starts a drama before the arrest of his party leader".

"The drama has begun again,” Patra said while ridiculing Kejriwal's comment that the AAP's vote share has risen in Gujarat after CBI raids against his deputy in connection with the excise policy case.

