2002 Gujarat riots: SC questions delay in bail for Teesta Setalvad; know the ‘evidence fabrication’ case against her

Activist Teesta Setalvad (File photo)

Activist Teesta Setalvad, who was booked for “fabricating evidence” during the 2002 Gujarat riots, was jailed earlier this year in relation to the case. On Thursday, the Supreme Court questioned the delay in the listing of the activist’s bail plea by the state government.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia posted the plea of Setalvad for further hearing on Friday. Setalvad was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

CJI UU Lalit said during the case hearing, “We will hear this case tomorrow at 2 pm. Give us instances where a lady accused in such cases has got such dates from the high court. Either this lady has been made an exception...How can the court give this date? Is this standard practice in Gujarat?”

What is the case against Teesta Setalvad?

Teesta Setalvad, who is a renowned activist and journalist, played a great part in “fabricating evidence” during the horrific 2002 Gujarat riots that took place post the Godhra violence in the state, according to the authorities.

After the dust settled on the violence in Gujarat, Setalvad and her NGO became a prominent name in standing up for the victims of the Gujarat riots and pushed the Supreme Court into launching an SIT probe into the post-Godhra violence six years later. A series of allegations were also launched against her in the Gujarat riots.

When cases were being registered related to the Gujarat riots, Setalvad had also come forward with a list of allegations against now-Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also took the lead in representing the case of Zakia Jafar, who filed an FIR against PM Modi.

Several charges were leveled against Teesta Setalvad in 2006, including allegedly hurting religious feelings, fabricating false evidence, and trespassing on burial places among other charges. She was also slammed by the BJP for attacking Narendra Modi without “substantial evidence” and running a defamation campaign against her.

Teesta Setalvad and former Director General of Police R B Sreekumar, both arrested in June, are accused of fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the post-Godhra riots cases of 2002.

(With PTI inputs)

