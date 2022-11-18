Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawala was sacked by Gurgaon company for bad behaviour with women

Shraddha Walkar: Aaftab Poonawala used to work in a Gurgaon call center. (File)

The Delhi Police on Thursday took the statements of the employees of a call center in Gurugram, where Shraddha Walkar's alleged murderer Aaftab Poonawala used to work. According to police sources, Poonawala's behaviour with women employees wasn't appropriate. He was sacked because of his bad behavior.

Poonawala used to work in the call center weeks before he allegedly murdered Walkar. He was sacked around the time she was killed because of his behavior. He was also very irregular to work.

In the interrogation, he had said he was in a relationship with another woman after he murdered Walkar and had brought her home when her body was present inside the refrigerator. He allegedly had sex with the woman. He also brought a friend home and kept roses to mask the smell.

He would burn incense sticks and spray the flat with room freshener to subdue the stench emanating from Shraddha's body.

The Delhi Police on Thursday produced the man to court and demanded additional remand. They want to take him to Gurgaon.

Also read: Shraddha Walkar murder: Why Aaftab Poonawala's water bill of Rs 300 is under police scanner

The police are also speaking with Aaftab's family in Mumbai.

The accused has told the police that he used to have arguments with the victim over money. They had been fighting about who would go to fetch their luggage from Mumbai.

Both had quit their jobs in Mumbai before moving to Delhi. They also traveled to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

After this, they stayed at a house of a man they had met in Himachal Pradesh.

In mid-May, they rented their own apartment. Within days, Poonawala killed the woman.

The accused then cut the body into 35 pieces and stored them in a refrigerator. He threw these parts one by one across Delhi.

He also told the police that he burned the head before dumping somewhere in Delhi.

Also read: Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar fought over Mumbai trip, Rs 9000 flat: Report

The police haven't found the head and the murder weapon.

The police are speaking with the East Delhi Police who had found a severed head and a hand around the time the woman died. The person wasn't identified. The samples will be sent for DNA analysis.