A Talented Filmmaker and Music Video Director making an impact in the Indian Film Industry

With the endless opportunities the world of the entertainment industry has created, businesses and individuals alike were bound to find unique ways to make their own space. Digital content and OTT platforms have opened many doors for individuals and companies to help them create an audience and make the most of their followings. Film director and music video producer Pushpinder Singh Joshi has already taken it upon himself to create outstanding work in the music video industry to his advantage. Pushpinder has found that many individuals lack the experience and means to create meaningful, impactful, and lasting music videos in this hyper-competitive entertainment industry.

A curious blend of passion, and ambition, fuels Pushpinder's everyday lifestyle. He is the founder of a successful film production company called Pushpinder Singh Films, which offers creative video production services for corporate and private clients across India and Canada..

Pushpinder spent his childhood in various parts of India, owing to his father's profession as an army officer. When speaking on his transition from small cities to Canada, Pushpinder shared, "When I embarked on my professional journey, I chose filmmaking because I wanted to do something that reaches to masses." He started his career in Vancouver, Canada, as an Assistant Director with Mr. VGrooves at Grooves Production Ltd. He then founded Psfilmz bc Ltd., a film production company in Surrey, British Columbia.

Always on the leading edge and cusp of new trends and inventions, the young filmmaker has become a true pacesetter and a familiar name in the entertainment industry. In 2018, Joshi established his film production company, Pushpinder Singh Films, which has produced several notable music videos and other film projects. His work is well-known for its unique and distinct themes, creative direction, and excellent storytelling abilities.

The idea that filmmakers are dreamers and doers pushed him on the path to pursue his passion for filmmaking. Joshi's notable works include the music videos for "Pagal Insan" by Gurmukh Ginni, "Mental" by Rebel Harry, "Tere Piche" by Kartik Sharma, "Meri Moto," "Delhi Lahore," and "Din Dhalde." He has gained widespread recognition and appreciation for his outstanding directing abilities and versatility in conveying emotions through his works.

Pushpinder Singh Joshi is passionate about getting out of his comfort zone and recognizing the potential of creativity, originality, and execution. In addition to his filmmaking career, Joshi is also a certified hardware network engineer, IT professional, and ethical hacker. He has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including "Tere Baare," "Paas Aao," and "Laden di Kudi by Surkhaab.”"

When asked for advice for budding creatives, he shared, "It would be to act decisively and quickly when you find something you want to pursue." Pushpinder Singh Joshi is a talented filmmaker and music video director who has significantly impacted the Indian film industry. His creativity, passion and dedication to his craft continue to inspire and influence aspiring filmmakers and artists worldwide.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)