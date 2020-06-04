7-day home quarantine mandatory for people arriving in Delhi

As the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital shows no signs of stopping, Delhi government on Wednesday passed an order making it mandatory for all asymptomatic passengers arriving in Delhi to home quarantine themselves for seven days.

Notably, earlier, the home quarantine period for passengers arriving in Delhi, as mandated by an advisory passed by the Delhi government, was 14 days.

"All asymptomatic passengers who enter/deboard in NCT of Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days (in place of 14 days of self monitoring of health...)," stated the order.

The order specifically states that airport, railway and transport departments are required to submit passenger manifests to the office of the principal secretary of revenue department on daily basis. Then, the principal secretry (Revenue) will forward the passenger manifests to the concerned district magistrates who will make sure that the recently returned passengers in the area reamin in home quarantine for seven days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stated that the national capital cannot be in a state of permanent lockdown, and expressed confidence in the administration's capability to deal with the rising COVID-19 cases.

There are 12333 active coronavirus cases in the national capital, 556 people have died and 9243 people have recovered from the infection.