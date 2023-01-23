Search icon
5 ISRO employees killed in tragic car crash on National Highway in Ambalappuzha, investigation launched

Tragic car crash on national highway in Ambalappuzha claims lives of 5 ISRO canteen employees.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

5 ISRO employees killed in tragic car crash on National Highway in Ambalappuzha, investigation launched
5 ISRO employees killed in tragic car crash on National Highway in Ambalappuzha, investigation launched

Five people were killed in a tragic car accident on the National Highway in Ambalappuzha early Monday morning. The victims were identified as Shijin Das (24), Manu (24), Prasad (25), Amal (28) and Sumod. All five were contingency employees at the ISRO canteen and were returning home from a wedding at the time of the accident.

According to police, the car they were travelling in collided with a truck near the Kakkazhom overbridge at 1:30 am on Monday. CCTV footage of the accident shows the car, which was travelling at a high speed, crashing into the truck. Four of the victims died on the spot, while one passed away at the hospital.

The victims hailed from various parts of Thiruvanathapuram. Shijin, son of Yesudas, Manu, son of Mohanan, and Prasad were from Alathoor, while Amal, son of Radhamani, was a native of Munroe Thuruth. Sumod, son of Chacko, was from Thiruvananthapuram's Muttada.

The bodies of the victims will be released to their relatives after an autopsy at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. The truck, which was en route to Alappuzha from Andhra Pradesh, was also involved in the accident. The truck driver and cleaner have been taken into custody by the police.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and condolences have been pouring in for the victims and their families. The police have launched an investigation into the accident and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving and the devastating consequences that can result from reckless behavior on the road. The families of the victims have our deepest sympathy and condolences during this difficult time.

