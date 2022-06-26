47th anniversary of Emergency: ‘Congress snatched everyone’s constitutional rights,’ says Amit Shah

File photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party on the 47th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in the year 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Attacking the opposition, Amit Shah accused the Congress party of “snatching the constitutional rights of people.”

The home minister said that the grand old party, which was headed by Indira Gandhi 47 years ago, snatched the rights of all the Indians overnight for a power grab. He further saluted all the patriots “who sacrificed everything to re-establish democracy”, as per his tweet.

On the midnight of June 25, 1975, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a nationwide Emergency effective immediately due to “internal disturbances”. During this Emergency, the conduction of elections was suspended and several constitutional rights of the people were revoked.

Slamming the Congress party, Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, “On this day in 1975, the Congress snatched the Constitutional rights of every Indian overnight for power, imposed an Emergency and left the foreign rule behind in terms of brutality. I salute all the patriots who sacrificed everything to re-establish democracy and defeat the dictatorial mindset.”

1975 में आज ही के दिन कांग्रेस ने सत्तामोह में रातो-रात हर भारतीय के संवैधानिक अधिकारों को छीन आपातकाल थोपा व निर्दयता में विदेशी शासन को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया।



इस तानाशाही मानसिकता के विरुद्ध लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना के महायज्ञ में अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले सभी देशभक्तों को नमन। pic.twitter.com/ErYCkrPqp3 June 25, 2022

Before this, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also remembered the 1975 Emergency imposed by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 on the advice of PM Indira Gandhi, terming it as a “dark chapter” in the history of India.

Rajnath Singh had said, “The imposition of emergency in India 47 years ago is such a dark chapter in the history of this country, which can never be forgotten. On this day, all Indians should not only dedicate themselves to the defence of democracy but should also take a pledge to maintain the dignity of the constitution and institutions.”

The move to declare an emergency was criticized by many as several opposition leaders were detained during that period and the freedom of the press was revoked. The Emergency lasted for a 21-month period, from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.

