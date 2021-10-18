30 locations affected, 8 trains regulated in northern zone amid farmers' rail roko agitation

Around 30 locations have been affected by farmers' 'rail roko' movement across the country today and eight trains regulated in northern railways zone, the CRPO of Northern Railway said on Monday.

Protesting farmers across the nation are doing a 'rail roko' movement with the demand of the resignation of Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

According to the railway spokesperson of the Ferozepur division, the agitating farmers have started to block four sections from 5.15 am onwards. The spokesperson said, "Five passenger trains have been stopped at four stations: two at Ferozepur Cantt, one each at Jalalabad, Moga, and Ludhiana."

Punjab: Farm law protestors sit on the railway track at Devi Dasspura village in Amritsar following the farmer's union call for 'Rail Roko Andolan' today pic.twitter.com/lQrKImJKso — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Talking about the 'rail roko movement, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, Rakesh Tikait said, "This will be different in different districts. The people there all over the country know where we have to stop the train. The Indian government has not talked to us yet."

The agitation was called by farmers' union Samyukta Kisan Morcha, who said the agitation will be six-hour-long, from 10 am to 4 pm, demanding justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra Teni has been arrested.

In the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that happened on October 3, eight people, including four farmers, died.

The SKM has been demanding the dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the Union Council of Ministers, saying, “It is very apparent that with Ajay Mishra being the MoS for Home Affairs in the Union Government, justice cannot be secured in this matter."