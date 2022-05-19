1988 road rage case: Will Navjot Singh Sidhu be able to contest polls in future?

File Photo

Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu will be facing one year in jail in connection with the road rage case filed against him in 1988. The Supreme Court, on Thursday, imposed a one-year sentence on Sidhu in connection with the case.

This SC verdict has left many people wondering if Sidhu will be able to contest future elections. A legal expert, on Thursday, weighed in on the same and said that Sidhu can contest future polls, citing provisions of the electoral law.

Legal expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary told PTI, "If the sentence was two years or more, then he would have been disqualified from contesting elections for six years."

Achary cited Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act-1951 which deals with disqualification. The former cricketer had recently contested the assembly polls but had lost.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

"...We feel there is an error apparent on the face of record ... Therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year," the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.

In September 2018, the apex court had agreed to examine the review petition filed by the family members of the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)