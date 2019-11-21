14th India-Japan summit in north-east in mid December

The 14th India-Japan annual summit could happen in North East in mid-December. The Indian side has identified the location and suggested them to the Japanese side. The likely dates for the summit between PM Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe are from December 15th to 17th.

North-east as a location for the summit is interesting, given, Japan's growing engagement in that part of India in terms of infrastructure development.

The government of Japan is investing Rs 13,000 crore in India's north-east and according to Ministry for Development of North-East Region collaborating in several projects like Guwahati Water Supply Project and Guwahati Sewage Project in Assam, Northeast Road Network Connectivity Improvement Project spread over Assam and Meghalaya, Northeast Network Connectivity Improvement Project in Meghalaya, Bio-diversity Conservation and Forest Management Project in Sikkim, Sustainable Forest Management Project in Tripura, Technical Cooperation Project for Sustainable Agriculture & Irrigation in Mizoram, Forest Management Project in Nagaland.

PM Modi has already met Japanese PM Shinzo Abe 3 times this year, first in Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 summit, then in Biarritz, France on the sidelines of G7 summit and then in Vladivostok, Russia on the sidelines of Eastern Economic forum.

New Delhi and Tokyo have been increasing engagement and upgraded the relationship to a "special strategic and global partnership" in 2014 during PM Modi's visit to Japan, which was his first major visit outside the region after taking charge in the first term.

India-Japan annual summits have become occasions by both sides to show a growing partnership and special relationship both leaders enjoy. 2015 summit took place in Varanasi while the 2017 annual summit took place in PM Modi's home state of Gujarat. The Varanasi summit saw both leaders attending Ganga-aarti while Ahmedabad summit saw a roadshow by both the leaders.

2018 summit saw PM Modi being hosted by PM Abe for a private dinner at his ancestral home in Yamanashi, the first such reception to be extended for a foreigner leader.