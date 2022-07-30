Kerala: 12-year-old boy serves wine to friend he made by watching YouTube video, hospitalised

Representational Image

A 12-year-old boy made wine on his own after watching a YouTube DIY video and offered it to his classmates. One of his classmates who drank the wine vomited and had to be rushed to the hospital after experiencing nausea.

The incident took place at Government High School, Murukkumpuzha in Chirayinkeezhu on Friday morning.

The condition of the boy, who drank the wine is stable and he was discharged from hospital later, police said. The incident happened at a government school on Friday and police has registered a case on their own based on the information received, a senior police officer said.

"During the interrogation, the child admitted to making the wine with grapes purchased by his parents." He stated that he did not use any spirit or any type of alcohol as an ingredient. "After preparing the wine, he hid it in a bottle, as shown in the YouTube video," the officer explained.

Police took wine samples from the bottle he brought to school and sent it for chemical analysis with the permission of a local court, he added.

The police also informed the boy’s parents and the school authorities about the legal consequences of his deed.