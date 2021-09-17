100 deaths due to fatal fevers across five states in one month

Headlines

Meet Dr Vikas Divyakirti, man who quit IAS to become teacher; internet sensation has millions of followers on...

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

Hate speech during UP polls: SC refuses to quash case against Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar

RARKPK Twitter review: Netizens say Ranveer 'scene-stealer', Alia is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in 'perfect family film'

When Icons Collide! Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman cross paths at Oscar Museum and bond over The Godfather — Check pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Dr Vikas Divyakirti, man who quit IAS to become teacher; internet sensation has millions of followers on...

Bro Twitter review: Netizens hail Pawan Kalyan for his 'screen presence', declare Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'blockbuster'

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

Eye health: Natural ways to deal with conjunctivitis at home

10 health benefits of cashews

8 Things that will help you stay happy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

RARKPK Twitter review: Netizens say Ranveer 'scene-stealer', Alia is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in 'perfect family film'

Bro Twitter review: Netizens hail Pawan Kalyan for his 'screen presence', declare Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'blockbuster'

HomeIndia

India

100 deaths due to fatal fevers across five states in one month

MP, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar and UP have seen around 100 deaths over the last month due to cases of high fever.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 17, 2021, 08:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fatal fevers have gripped at least 5 Indian states with nearly 100 deaths reported over the last month from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Deaths after high fever were first reported from UP’s Firozabad district in August second week. MP has become the latest state to report alarming rise in fever with 3,000 cases and 6 suspected fatalities.

Officials in different states have stated different causes behind the cases of fatal fevers. In UP, officials stated the causes as dengue, scrub typhus and leptospirosis, Bihar’s cases were attributed to pneumonia and West Bengal said it was influenza. The causes for cases in Haryana and MP have not been ascertained.

In MP, health officials revealed that many of the people reporting high fever did not test positive for dengue but continued to report temperature and lowering platelet count as seen with the infection. Samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further testing. As per health officials in the state, they suspect a new variant of dengue is behind the cases.

In Uttar Pradesh, 61 deaths happened in Firozabad due to dengue, as per state officials. Mathura has reported 11 deaths due to fever since end of August. The deaths in Mathura were not attributed to dengue.

In West Bengal, cases of fever and respiratory illness have been reported in around 1,200 children in the last week with at least 2 deaths. Some samples have returned positive for Respiratory Syncytial virus (RS virus) and influenza-B virus with one case of COVID-19 also detected, as per state health officials. Officials have said that there is no “specific outbreak” in the state and the case numbers are less than previous years.

Bihar reported 14 deaths suspected to be respiratory pneumonia. With the rise in cases of high fever among children, paediatric wards of Patna’s leading hospitals are reportedly filled to capacity. State health officials say that there is no cause for panic as the state sees cases of pneumonia every year. However, the cases have been reported a little earlier this year, the officials said.

Haryana first observed mystery fever in children on September 9. 7 children have lost their lives in the state so far.  As per state health department, some of the fatalities may be because of pneumonia and gastroenteritis. An investigation has been ordered. Samples from the patients did not return positive tests for malaria, dengue or COVID-19.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka: Viral video captures hair-pulling brawl between two women over bus seat, internet reacts

Meet Larry Fink, Mukesh Ambani’s future partner in Rs 1.66 lakh crore firm who founded 9.43 trillion-dollar company

Where do India stand in WTC points table after IND vs WI 2nd Test ends in draw? Check who takes top spot

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to 'Halkat Jawani' in hot yellow saree raises temperature

World’s richest family, not Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani's, Adanis, Musks, Gates, British Royals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE