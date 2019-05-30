'Blend of youthful energy and experience': Modi takes oath as PM for second term, 57 ministers also sworn in

India
PM Modi-led BJP stormed into power following a mammoth victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election 2019 bagging 303 seats on its own while NDA in total got 353 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for his second term on Thursday President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Fifty seven ministers were also sworn in at the event.
PM Modi-led BJP stormed to power following a mammoth victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election 2019 bagging 303 seats on its own while NDA in total got 353 seats. In his historic win, PM Modi had thanked people of the country and termed it as a victory for India.
Earlier in 2014, BJP had won 282 seats but in 2019 it improved its tally by notching up 303 seats.
"Congratulations to all those who took oath today. This team is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers. Together, we will work for India’s progress," tweets PM Modi
Mahendra Nath Pandey, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant and Giriraj Singh take oath as Union Ministers
Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Prahlad Joshi take oath as Union Ministers
Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal take oath as ministers
Another ally, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes oath as Minister. She was also part of first Modi government.
Thawar Chand Gehlot from Rajasthan takes oath as Minister. He was also part of last ministry. BJP ensured a clean sweep in Rajasthan five months after losing the state elections. So a good representation from the desert state is expected in the Cabinet.
Rajnath Singh takes oath as Union Minister
Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for a second term.
Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for a second term
Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Sushma Swaraj dropped. India to have a new External Affairs Minister.
BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is not sitting on the dais. She is sitting among the guests.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Amit Shah, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and other leaders on stage at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Nitish Kumar says JD(U) won't be part of government. "They wanted only 1 person from JDU in the cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that it is ok we don't need it. It is not a big issue, we are fully in NDA and not upset at all. We are working together, no confusion," Kumar said.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and senior BJP leader LK Advani arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Actor Rajinikanth and his wife Latha arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan
BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Giriraj Singh arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rajnath Singh and Children's Rights Activist Kailash Satyarthi arrive at Rashtrapati Bhawan
BJP President Amit Shah arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Guests arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan courtyard ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Ashok, a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar is selling tea in Delhi to show his support for PM Modi.
Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat BJP President tweets: Met Amit Shah ji and congratulated him for becoming a part of PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet.
The area near Rashtrapati Bhavan decorated by Horticulture Department of NDMC.
Veteran Bollywood actor Jitendra says he is a big fan of PM Modi.
"It's a historic moment. I'm a big follower of Modi Ji & an ardent fan. I think the country is in a beautiful hands. I am so happy for my countrymen and happy for myself to be here today," Jitendra said as he arrived in Delhi to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony.
General (Retd) VK Singh to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 pm ahead of his swearing-in today.
"I want to thank the Prime Minister and Party President Amit Shah for again giving me a chance of serving the country by making me a part of the government. I have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony, not been informed of the ministry yet," said Shripad Yesso Naik, BJP
"It is a matter of joy that a new government is being formed. The country needs a strong government and it is getting a one," Sukhbir Singh Badal, president, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
"I am feeling very good, I was expecting the phone call," said Debasree Chaudhuri, BJP MP from Raiganj, West Bengal. Speaking on BJP's performance and politics in West Bengal, she said, "Upcoming assembly election will be one-sided because TMC will not exist. Their MLAs & Councillors are joining BJP. TMC will not be able to do anything in next election. BJP will form the govt there. We will finish them in 5-6 months."
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli arrives in Delhi. He will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan today.
President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Delhi to attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony to be held later today.
"I thank the PM and Amit Shah ji for showing trust in me. I thank them on behalf of the people of Bikaner. PM's vision will be significant for India. He had said that we want to remove our tag of developing nation and make India a developed nation," Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP.
Nitin Gadkari to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 pm today ahead of his swearing-in later in the day.
"PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have shown trust in me once again and invited me to be a part of this government. I am grateful to both of them," Mansukh Lal Mandaviya, BJP.
BJP leaders Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav arrive at party president Amit Shah's residence in Delhi.
"I received a call from Amit Shah. He said that I should be there at home office of PM at 5 o'clock and swearing-in ceremony at 7 pm. At 5 pm will have tea with cabinet and other ministerial colleagues, then we'll go to Rashtrapati Bhavan to take oath," DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP.
Ahead of the grand swearing-in ceremony of the Modi Sarkar 2.0, below mentioned are the ministers who have got a call from PMO and are likely to be a minister in the new government.
BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. (file pics
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and BJP MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo to take oath as ministers, today evening.
President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, President of Myanmar U Win Myint, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, and Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach will be present in the national capital Delhi for attending the ceremony.
The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, along with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will also be present at the event.
President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, arrives in Delhi to attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.
Traffic advisory by Delhi Police: Movement of general public to be closed at Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North & South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara Shikoh Road, Church Road between 4 PM to 9 PM today.
Ahead of oath-taking ceremony, a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah is underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.
Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi to take part in PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today. Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi says, "We have come to celebrate India's vibrant and resilient democracy."
Delhi: Family members of 54 BJP workers who were killed in political violence in West Bengal, arrive in Delhi to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony to be held later today.
Varanasi: Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra sings a 'Badhaiya' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony later in the day.
"India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty. Paid tributes to our brave soldiers at the Rashtriya Samar Smarak. Our Government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard India’s unity and integrity. National security is our priority," PM Modi said.
"We remember beloved Atal Ji every single moment. He would have been very happy to see BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people. Motivated by Atal Ji’s life and work, we will strive to enhance good governance and transform lives," said PM Modi after paying tributes to former and late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
PM Modi after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of swearing-in: "This year, we mark the 150th Jayanti of Bapu. May this special occasion further popularise Bapu’s noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised."
Manoj Tiwari on Mamata Banerjee not attending Modi's oath-taking ceremony: "Unko aana bhi nahi chahiye. Jaise unhone loktantra mein hinsa karke khoon-kharaba kiya...unke pass nazar kahan hai ki aisi sabha mein baith kar logon se nazar milayen."
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Thursday morning arrived in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jugnauth was received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 7 PM in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle receives Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering on his arrival in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.
I am excited to take part in PM Modi's oath ceremony. A number of youngsters have been elected this time, they will bring with them a new vision, says Navneet Kaur Rana, Member of Parliament from Amravati, Maharashtra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Later today, President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi.
Latest from Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of swearing-in today at 7 pm.
