'Blend of youthful energy and experience': Modi takes oath as PM for second term, 57 ministers also sworn in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for his second term on Thursday President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Fifty seven ministers were also sworn in at the event.

PM Modi-led BJP stormed to power following a mammoth victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election 2019 bagging 303 seats on its own while NDA in total got 353 seats. In his historic win, PM Modi had thanked people of the country and termed it as a victory for India.

Earlier in 2014, BJP had won 282 seats but in 2019 it improved its tally by notching up 303 seats.