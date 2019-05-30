'Blend of youthful energy and experience': Modi takes oath as PM for second term, 57 ministers also sworn in

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his 'revenge' by playing antagonist in Jawan

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott's Alien prequel series

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

India

'Blend of youthful energy and experience': Modi takes oath as PM for second term, 57 ministers also sworn in

PM Modi-led BJP stormed into power following a mammoth victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election 2019 bagging 303 seats on its own while NDA in total got 353 seats.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 12:36 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for his second term on Thursday President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Fifty seven ministers were also sworn in at the event. 

PM Modi-led BJP stormed to power following a mammoth victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election 2019 bagging 303 seats on its own while NDA in total got 353 seats. In his historic win, PM Modi had thanked people of the country and termed it as a victory for India. 

Earlier in 2014, BJP had won 282 seats but in 2019 it improved its tally by notching up 303 seats.

LIVE BLOG

  30 May 2019, 11:02 PM

    "Congratulations to all those who took oath today. This team is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers. Together, we will work for India's progress," tweets PM Modi

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 09:00 PM

    BJP MP from West Bengal's Raiganj Debasree Chaudhuri takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:56 PM

    Kailash Choudhary, Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Barmer, takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:54 PM

    Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Lok Sabha MP from Odisha's Balasore, takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:51 PM

    Rameswar Teli, BJP MP from Assam's Dibrugarh, takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:50 PM

    Som Prakash takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:48 PM

    Renuka Singh Saruta takes, Lok Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh's Sarguja, takes oath as as Minister of State  

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:46 PM

    V Muraleedharan (Kerala BJP chief) takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:43 PM

    Rattan Lal Kataria, Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Ambala Lok Sabha seat, takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:41 PM

    Nityanand Rai, Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Ujiarpur, takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:39 PM

    Suresh Angadi, Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka's Belagavi, takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:37 PM

    Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) Lok Sabha MP takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:35 PM

    Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Lok Sabha MP from Akola (Maharashtra), takes oath as Minister of State 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:33 PM

    Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan takes oath as Minister of State. He defeated RLD chief Ajit Singh in the Lok Sabha election. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:31 PM

    Asansol (West Bengal) MP Babul Supriyo takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:28 PM

    Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, MP from UP's Fatehpur, takes oath as Minister of State 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:27 PM

    RPI leader Ramdas Athawale takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:25 PM

    Parshottam Rupala takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:23 PM

    G Kishan Reddy, MP from Secunderabad, Telangana, takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:21 PM

    Raosaheb Danve (BJP Maharashtra chief and Jalna MP) takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:20 PM

    Faridabad (Haeyana) MP Krishan Pal Gurjar takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:17 PM

    General (retd) VK Singh takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:15 PM

    Arjun Ram Meghwal takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:13 PM

    Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes oath as Minister of State

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:11 PM

    Faggan Singh Kulaste takes oath as minister

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:09 PM

    Gujarat MP Mansukh Mandaviya takes oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:08 PM

    Hardeep Singh Puri takes oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:07 PM

    Arrah (Bihar) MP RK Singh takes oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:04 PM

    Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) MP Prahlad Patel takes oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge). 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 08:01 PM

    Arunachal West MP Kiren Rijiju takes oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:59 PM

    Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh takes oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:58 PM

    Shripad Naik takes oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:57 PM

    Rao Inderjit Singh takes oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:54 PM

    Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar takes oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:54 PM

    Mahendra Nath Pandey, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant and Giriraj Singh take oath as Union Ministers

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:52 PM

    Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes oath as union minister

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:50 PM

    Giriraj Singh, MP from Bihar's Begusarai, takes oath as Union Minister

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:49 PM

    Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South takes oath 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:49 PM

    Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, MP from UP's Chandauli, takes oath 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:46 PM

    Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Prahlad Joshi take oath as Union Ministers

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:44 PM

    Pralhad Joshi, MP from Karnataka's Dharwad constituency, takes oath as minister

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:42 PM

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes oath as minister

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:42 PM

    Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal take oath as ministers

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:40 PM

    Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as minister

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:39 PM

    Piyush Goyal takes oath as Cabinet Minister

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:35 PM

    Prakash Javadekar takes oath as minister in Modi govt's second term

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:35 PM

    Dr. HarshVardhan takes oath as Minister. He was also part of Modi's first government. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:32 PM

    Now, Smriti Irani takes oath. She defeated Rahul Gandhi from Gandhi pocketborough Amethi. 

    Irani is expected to get a very important constituency. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:30 PM

    Former Jharkhand CM and Khunti MP, Arjun Munda takes oath as Union Minister. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:29 PM

    Former Uttarakhand CM, Ramesh Pokhriyal (Nishank) takes oath as Minister. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:27 PM

    Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar takes oath. This is, without doubt, the biggest surprise pick today. Will Jaishankar an important portfolio like External Affairs Ministry? 

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:22 PM

    Another ally, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes oath as Minister. She was also part of first Modi government. 

    Thawar Chand Gehlot from Rajasthan takes oath as Minister. He was also part of last ministry. BJP ensured a clean sweep in Rajasthan five months after losing the state elections. So a good representation from the desert state is expected in the Cabinet. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:20 PM

    BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar takes oath as Union Minister. 

    Ravishankar Prasad who defeated Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib takes oath as Union Minister. 

    No portfolios have been released so far 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:18 PM

    Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath. Will she be the EAM again? 

    As expected, RamVilas Paswan is LJP's representative in Modi 2.0 government. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:15 PM

    Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari takes oath of secrecy. 

    Bangalore North MP Sadananda Gowda has also taken oath. He had fallen out of favour in Modi 1.0, where he was given a smaller profile in the later half after being the Railway Minister initially. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:10 PM

    Rajnath Singh takes oath as Union Minister

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:08 PM

    Amit Shah takes oath as Cabinet Minister

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:08 PM

    Rajnath Singh takes oath as Cabinet Minister

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:06 PM

    Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for a second term.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 07:06 PM

    Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for a second term

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 May 2019, 06:51 PM

    Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:46 PM

    Sushma Swaraj dropped. India to have a new External Affairs Minister.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:43 PM

    BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is not sitting on the dais. She is sitting among the guests.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:42 PM

    Ravi Shankar Prasad, Amit Shah, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and other leaders on stage at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:38 PM

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:36 PM

    Nitish Kumar says JD(U) won't be part of government.  "They wanted only 1 person from JDU in the cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that it is ok we don't need it. It is not a big issue, we are fully in NDA and not upset at all. We are working together, no confusion," Kumar said. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:36 PM

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:35 PM

    Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and senior BJP leader LK Advani arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:33 PM

    Actor Rajinikanth and his wife Latha arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:33 PM

    BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Giriraj Singh arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:09 PM


    Rajnath Singh and Children's Rights Activist Kailash Satyarthi arrive at Rashtrapati Bhawan

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:04 PM

    BJP President Amit Shah arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 06:02 PM

    Guests arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan courtyard ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 05:35 PM

    Ashok, a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar is selling tea in Delhi to show his support for PM Modi.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 05:04 PM

    Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar is surprise inclusion in Modi's Council of Ministers, he also attended the meeting at PM's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 05:03 PM

    Anurag Thakur, BJP MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh is also meeting PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, right now.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 05:00 PM

    Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat BJP President tweets: Met Amit Shah ji and congratulated him for becoming a part of PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 04:59 PM

    The area near Rashtrapati Bhavan decorated by Horticulture Department of NDMC.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 04:58 PM

    Veteran Bollywood actor Jitendra says he is a big fan of PM Modi. 

    "It's a historic moment. I'm a big follower of Modi Ji & an ardent fan. I think the country is in a beautiful hands. I am so happy for my countrymen and happy for myself to be here today," Jitendra said as he arrived in Delhi to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 03:00 PM

    General (Retd) VK Singh to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 pm ahead of his swearing-in today. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 03:10 PM

    "I want to thank the Prime Minister and Party President Amit Shah for again giving me a chance of serving the country by making me a part of the government. I have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony, not been informed of the ministry yet," said Shripad Yesso Naik, BJP 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 03:20 PM

    "It is a matter of joy that a new government is being formed. The country needs a strong government and it is getting a one," Sukhbir Singh Badal, president, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 03:50 PM

    "I am feeling very good, I was expecting the phone call," said Debasree Chaudhuri, BJP MP from Raiganj, West Bengal. Speaking on BJP's performance and politics in West Bengal, she said, "Upcoming assembly election will be one-sided because TMC will not exist. Their MLAs & Councillors are joining BJP. TMC will not be able to do anything in next election. BJP will form the govt there. We will finish them in 5-6 months."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 03:49 PM

    Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli arrives in Delhi. He will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 03:31 PM

    President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Delhi to attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony to be held later today. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 02:09 PM

    "I thank the PM and Amit Shah ji for showing trust in me. I thank them on behalf of the people of Bikaner. PM's vision will be significant for India. He had said that we want to remove our tag of developing nation and make India a developed nation," Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP.  

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 01:32 PM

    Nitin Gadkari to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 pm today ahead of his swearing-in later in the day. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 01:15 PM

    "PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have shown trust in me once again and invited me to be a part of this government. I am grateful to both of them," Mansukh Lal Mandaviya, BJP.   

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 12:48 PM

    BJP leaders Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav arrive at party president Amit Shah's residence in Delhi. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 01:13 PM

    "I received a call from Amit Shah. He said that I should be there at home office of PM at 5 o'clock and swearing-in ceremony at 7 pm. At 5 pm will have tea with cabinet and other ministerial colleagues, then we'll go to Rashtrapati Bhavan to take oath," DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP.  

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 12:54 PM

    Ahead of the grand swearing-in ceremony of the Modi Sarkar 2.0, below mentioned are the ministers who have got a call from PMO and are likely to be a minister in the new government. 

    • Jitender Singh
    • Ramdas Athawale 
    • Kishan Reddy
    • Ram Vilas Paswan
    • Arjun Ram Meghwal
    • Suresh Angadi, Belgaum MP
    • Piyush Goel
    • Prahalad Joshi
    • Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
    • Prahlad Patel
    • Nitin Gadkari
    • Kailash Chaudhary, MP from Barmer
    • Thawar Chand Gehlot
    • Smriti Irani
    • Nirmala Sitharaman
    • Kishan Lal Gurjar, MP from Faridabad 
    • Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
    • Kiren Rijiju
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 12:42 PM

     BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. (file pics

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 12:26 PM

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and BJP MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo to take oath as ministers, today evening.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 10:00 AM

    President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, President of Myanmar U Win Myint, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, and Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach will be present in the national capital Delhi for attending the ceremony.

    The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, along with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will also be present at the event.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 12:24 PM

    Latest from Delhi: The Ministers who will take oath this evening expected to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 12:11 PM

    President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, arrives in Delhi to attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 11:54 AM

    Traffic advisory by Delhi Police: Movement of general public to be closed at Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North & South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara Shikoh Road, Church Road between 4 PM to 9 PM today. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 11:23 AM

    Ahead of oath-taking ceremony, a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah is underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 10:40 AM

    Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi to take part in PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today. Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi says, "We have come to celebrate India's vibrant and resilient democracy."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 11:00 AM

    Delhi: Family members of 54 BJP workers who were killed in political violence in West Bengal, arrive in Delhi to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony to be held later today.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 10:10 AM

    Varanasi: Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra sings a 'Badhaiya' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony later in the day. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 09:30 AM

    "India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty. Paid tributes to our brave soldiers at the Rashtriya Samar Smarak. Our Government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard India’s unity and integrity. National security is our priority," PM Modi said. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 09:16 AM

    "We remember beloved Atal Ji every single moment. He would have been very happy to see BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people. Motivated by Atal Ji’s life and work, we will strive to enhance good governance and transform lives," said PM Modi after paying tributes to former and late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.  

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 09:18 AM

    PM Modi after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of swearing-in: "This year, we mark the 150th Jayanti of Bapu. May this special occasion further popularise Bapu’s noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 09:10 AM


    Manoj Tiwari on Mamata Banerjee not attending Modi's oath-taking ceremony: "Unko aana bhi nahi chahiye. Jaise unhone loktantra mein hinsa karke khoon-kharaba kiya...unke pass nazar kahan hai ki aisi sabha mein baith kar logon se nazar milayen."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 08:47 AM

    Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Thursday morning arrived in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jugnauth was received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

    The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 7 PM in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 08:00 AM

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle receives Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering on his arrival in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 08:20 AM

    I am excited to take part in PM Modi's oath ceremony. A number of youngsters have been elected this time, they will bring with them a new vision, says Navneet Kaur Rana, Member of Parliament from Amravati, Maharashtra.  

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 07:45 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in today.  

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 07:40 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Later today, President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2019, 07:33 AM

    Latest from Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of swearing-in today at 7 pm.  

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

