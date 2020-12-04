PM Modi to chair all-party meeting today, likely to discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair an all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, according to a report published in the Hindustan Times.

The Prime Minister will meet the floor leaders of all parties to assess the situation on the ground. However, the report does not confirm whether the meeting will be held in person or through video-conferencing.

The meeting comes close on the heels of the Prime Minister’s meeting with a group of chief ministers that was held on November 24. In that meeting, the Prime Minister had underlined the need to collectively curb the transmission of the Covid-19 virus and bring the positivity rate under 5 per cent.

Trinamool Congress will attend the all-party meet but Mamata Banerjee's party has expressed its grievance that a similar meeting was not convened when lockdown was first announced in March this year.

The Prime Minister had reiterated the need to guard against the spread of the virus and had asked the states to set up task forces or steering committees at district and block levels to prepare for the vaccine programme.

Reports suggest that Centre may brief the parliamentarians about various steps it has taken to deal with the pandemic and its likely to take up the issue of the government's preparation for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Prime Minister has already met three teams that are involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine via video conferencing last week.

The top brass of the Union government including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah besides Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will also attend the December 4 meeting, as per PTI.

The meeting is being held at a time when it is being contemplated to merge the winter session of parliament with the budget session in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The meeting also assumes significance as it is being held after PM Modi’s visit to pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there.