NCR flood update: After Delhi, Yamuna water enters Noida; 2 feet water submerges sectors, streets

The continuous rainfall in the hilly areas has caused flood-like conditions in Noida, leading to water overflowing from the rivers. As a result, the Yamuna River has submerged houses and fields in the Khadar area of Sectors 124, 125, and 135 in Noida. Similarly, Sector 137 is also affected, with roads filled with approximately one and a half feet of water. The local residents are facing significant difficulties due to the flood, and the administration is actively involved in rescuing people trapped in the water and providing them with food and water.

The residents of Sector 125, in particular, are expressing their frustration with the district administration. The Khadar area is home to people who come from other states to work hard. They are greatly distressed by the waterlogging in their fields and homes. Additionally, due to the rain and humidity, they are compelled to stay out in the sun without proper shelter. They claim that the administration is failing to provide them with food and water, and the lack of water is particularly affecting innocent children.

The flooding of the Yamuna River in the Khadar area, ranging from Sector 125 to Sector 135, has resulted in the submersion of millet and paddy crops worth lakhs of rupees for the local farmers. In a previous incident on Wednesday, a significant amount of Yamuna river water had reached the Gaushala (cow shelter) located in Sector 168 of Noida. Over 100 cows and other animals were successfully rescued by the fire department.

To cope with the increased water levels in the Yamuna River, traffic diversion has been implemented on the route from the Noida-DND toll border to Delhi-Ashram. The traffic police have advised motorists to use the alternative route via Kalindi Kunj and Noida-Chilla border to reach their destinations.