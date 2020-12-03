Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: Borders closed, follow these routes to avoid snarls

As the farmer’s agitation continues, heavy traffic snarls are being seen on Delhi-NCR roads. However, the Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements and suggested alternate routes to keep the traffic up and going.

The Delhi Traffic Police have posted a series of tweets issuing traffic advisories for the convenience of the people. Due to the farmers' agitation, several borders of the national capital are sealed. Singhu Border, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via NH-8/Bhopra /Apsara border /Peripheral expressway. The Badusarai border is also open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Besides, the Jhatikara border is also open only for two-wheeler traffic.

Commuters to and fro Uttar Pradesh:

The Delhi Traffic Police also said that commuters may use Apsara border on GT Road, Bhopura border on Wazirabad road and DND flyover for Delhi from UP side. Additionally, one carriageway of NH24 for UP to Delhi is closed for traffic at Gazipur border. Likewise carriageway from Noida to Delhi at Chilla border is closed for traffic.

The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Buddh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.

Commuters to and fro Haryana:

Available Open Borders to Haryana Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. The Tikri, Jharoda borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. The Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.