Protesting farmers submit demands to Centre during fourth rounds of discussions

The farmers have claimed that the new laws would pave the way for dismantling the MSP and will leave the poor farmers at the mercy of big corporates.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 01:01 PM IST

As the farmers' protest in the national capital enters the eighth day, the representatives of farmer organisations handed over a letter to the government listing their demands, including a special session of the Parliament to repeal the three farm laws. The leaders have claimed that the new farm laws would pave the way for doing away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and will leave the poor farmers at the mercy of big corporates.

The letter was submitted during the meeting between the government and the farmers' representatives. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal have already reached Vigyan Bhawan for discussions with farmers. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is also meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

A similar meeting that took place on December 1 failed to make any progress to end the deadlock.

Thousands of farmers have camped on the borders of Singhu, Tikri and Delhi-UP. They have threatened to intensify their protests from Saturday if their demands are not met. On Thursday, they continued their agitation at the Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.


"The Prime Minister said many times that minimum support price will be protected, so what`s the problem in putting it in writing? Farmers will go back once their demands are met," said a protesting farmer at the Singhu border.

Notably, the demand for a special session of the Parliament has deepened the deadlock. 

Meanwhile, a group of farmers from Rajasthan joined the protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border on Thursday. Around 500 more farmers from Rajasthan are reaching Delhi soon.

