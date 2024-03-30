Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: Congress likely to release LS poll manifesto on April 5

In the Lok Sabha polls starting April 19, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The Lok Sabha polls 2024 results will be announced on June 4.

The Lok Sabha polls 2024 will take place in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. As election day comes closer, political parties are now announcing their list of candidates and launching their political campaigns to attract voters.

In the Lok Sabha polls starting April 19, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The Lok Sabha polls 2024 results will be announced on June 4. The Election Commission, on Friday, also announced that no exit poll will be published or telecasted from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1.

This year, two major political coalitions that are attracting all the attention are the NDA and the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc includes parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA consists of the BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members.

NDA is looking to continue its winning streak and win a third consecutive term, eyeing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase-wise schedule

Phase 1: April 19

Phase 2: April 26

Phase 3: May 7

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: June 4.