Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: Congress likely to release LS poll manifesto on April 5

India
The Lok Sabha polls 2024 will take place in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. As election day comes closer, political parties are now announcing their list of candidates and launching their political campaigns to attract voters.
In the Lok Sabha polls starting April 19, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The Lok Sabha polls 2024 results will be announced on June 4. The Election Commission, on Friday, also announced that no exit poll will be published or telecasted from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1.
This year, two major political coalitions that are attracting all the attention are the NDA and the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc includes parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA consists of the BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members.
NDA is looking to continue its winning streak and win a third consecutive term, eyeing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase-wise schedule
Phase 1: April 19
Phase 2: April 26
Phase 3: May 7
Phase 4: May 13
Phase 5: May 20
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: June 4.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 6, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 6. We have also discussed with New Delhi, the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will come to know the details of the Prime Minister's Assam visit tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," the Assam CM said on Friday.
Union Home Minister will address two election rallies in Lakhimpur and Hojai, which are under the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency. Talking about the BJP's election campaign in the state, the Assam Chief Minister said that, the Lok Sabha election in Assam will be held in three phases and the BJP's candidates have already launched their election campaign.
The BJP has filed a complaint with EC against Congress leader and Karnataka CM's son, Yatindra Siddaramaiah for his alleged derogatory remark against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi.
Congress is likely to announce its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections at the AICC headquarters on April 5, sources said on Friday. According to party sources, right after the release of the manifesto, two massive rallies will take place in Jaipur and Hyderabad on April 6.
The party sources mentioned that Sonia Gandhi will likely be present at the Jaipur rally. Earlier, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said that the manifesto would be announced in Jaipur on April 6.
