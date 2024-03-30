Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: Congress likely to release LS poll manifesto on April 5

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, more than combined TRPs of Bigg Boss, Naagin, The Kapil Sharma Show

India, Ukraine discuss achieving ‘peaceful settlement’ to Moscow-Kyiv conflict

Banks will remain open on March 30, 31; check services that will be available

Meet Indian-origin man, Harvard graduate, who is the brain behind Facebook, now runs...

Meet IIM graduate, who worked as doctor, then became IAS officer, resigned due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, more than combined TRPs of Bigg Boss, Naagin, The Kapil Sharma Show

Alia Bhatt wears sapphire, diamond necklace, rings worth Rs 20 crore at London's Hope Gala; here's why it's so expensive

DNA TV Show: How Mukhtar Ansari's empire fell in Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt

Players with 500 or more T20 matches

Heat-inducing foods that must be avoided in summer

8 largest lizards in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet star kid with super hit debut, who gave 7 back to back flops in 3 years, one film changed his life, is now…

Meet star kid who has done no film in 9 years, gave 6 flops, still super rich, pays Rs 9 lakh per month to live in...

This actor performed at Marathi natak pandal, worked as editor, debut film grossed Rs 480 crore, left Bollywood, now...

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: Congress likely to release LS poll manifesto on April 5

In the Lok Sabha polls starting April 19, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The Lok Sabha polls 2024 results will be announced on June 4.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 08:57 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Lok Sabha polls 2024 will take place in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. As election day comes closer, political parties are now announcing their list of candidates and launching their political campaigns to attract voters.

In the Lok Sabha polls starting April 19, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The Lok Sabha polls 2024 results will be announced on June 4. The Election Commission, on Friday, also announced that no exit poll will be published or telecasted from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1. 

This year, two major political coalitions that are attracting all the attention are the NDA and the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc includes parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA consists of the BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members. 

NDA is looking to continue its winning streak and win a third consecutive term, eyeing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha. 

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase-wise schedule 

Phase 1: April 19 

Phase 2: April 26 

Phase 3: May 7 

Phase 4: May 13 

Phase 5: May 20 

Phase 6: May 25 

Phase 7: June 1 

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: June 4.

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Mar 2024, 08:54 AM

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 6, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

    "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 6. We have also discussed with New Delhi, the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will come to know the details of the Prime Minister's Assam visit tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," the Assam CM said on Friday.

    Union Home Minister will address two election rallies in Lakhimpur and Hojai, which are under the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency. Talking about the BJP's election campaign in the state, the Assam Chief Minister said that, the Lok Sabha election in Assam will be held in three phases and the BJP's candidates have already launched their election campaign.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Mar 2024, 07:42 AM

    The BJP has filed a complaint with EC against Congress leader and Karnataka CM's son, Yatindra Siddaramaiah for his alleged derogatory remark against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Mar 2024, 07:34 AM

    Congress is likely to announce its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections at the AICC headquarters on April 5, sources said on Friday. According to party sources, right after the release of the manifesto, two massive rallies will take place in Jaipur and Hyderabad on April 6.

    The party sources mentioned that Sonia Gandhi will likely be present at the Jaipur rally. Earlier, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said that the manifesto would be announced in Jaipur on April 6. 

    (With ANI inputs)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet daughter of India's richest man in telecom sector, she lives in London, works as...

Amravati Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ranga Panchami 2024: Date, time, significance, celebrations and more

Meet woman, DU graduate who cracked UPSC in second attempt without coaching, currently posted at...

Not Sunidhi, Shreya Ghoshal, Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar but this is India's richest female singer, is worth Rs 200 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement