Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee, Yusuf Pathan among TMC's 40 star campaigners

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Mission, who died at 95?

Alia Bhatt to host Hope Gala in London, details here

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, first Miss Universe contestant from Saudi Arabia, know all about her

Pentagon urges Israeli counterpart to protect civilians in Gaza amid growing tensions between US and Israel

Nikhil Kamath joins Gauri Khan, John Abraham in Rs 830000000 investment, fueling funds in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who was Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Mission, who died at 95?

Alia Bhatt to host Hope Gala in London, details here

Nikhil Kamath joins Gauri Khan, John Abraham in Rs 830000000 investment, fueling funds in…

10 wealthiest Indians, Mukesh Ambani is at…

9 powerful messages by Priyanka Chopra

8 powerful birds that hunt and eat snakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings Rises To The Top I Orange Cap I Purple Cap | IPL 2024

CSK Vs GT Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 63 Runs | IPL 2024 Highlights

IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Guwahati Stadium Buzzes for IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers!

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelation involving mom Neetu Kapoor and his girlfriends

Crew music composer duo Akshay & IP didn't feel pressure on recreating Choli Ke Peeche: 'We understand...' | Exclusive

Bad Boys Ride or Die trailer: Miami's finest Will Smith, Martin Lawrence framed as fugitives; fans say 'action ka baap'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee, Yusuf Pathan among TMC's 40 star campaigners

TMC announced its list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections earlier on March 10.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 07:53 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress released a list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday. The list included West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, MP and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and former cricketer and candidate from Behrampore, Yusuf Pathan, among others.

TMC announced its list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections earlier on March 10.

Giving a message of TMC going solo in the Lok Sabha polls, party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the list, which included certain surprises from former cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore and Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.

Abhishek Banerjee will contest from Diamond Harbour. Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha in the winter session last year has been given a ticket from Krishnanagar constituency.

Meanwhile, Mukut Mani Adhikari, who recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, has also been given a ticket from the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat.

Shatrughan Sinha is set to again contest from Asansol, a seat he had won earlier in the 2022 bypoll.

(With ANI inputs)

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Mar 2024, 07:52 AM

    BJP South Chennai constituency candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan starts her election campaign from Koyambedu, in Chennai.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Kerala's first tribal woman IAS officer, who worked as warden, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt, got AIR..

Gautam Adani's Rs 282000 crore company buys Rs 3350 crore port from this debt-ridden group

Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar after Rangasthalam for RC17, fans say 'bigger blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading'

Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui patched up with estranged wife Aaliya? Her anniversary post sparks rumours: 'My one and only...'

Bengaluru: 22 families fined Rs 1.1 lakh for wasting drinking water amid crisis

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement