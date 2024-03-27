Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee, Yusuf Pathan among TMC's 40 star campaigners

TMC announced its list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections earlier on March 10.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress released a list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday. The list included West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, MP and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and former cricketer and candidate from Behrampore, Yusuf Pathan, among others.

Giving a message of TMC going solo in the Lok Sabha polls, party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the list, which included certain surprises from former cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore and Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.

Abhishek Banerjee will contest from Diamond Harbour. Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha in the winter session last year has been given a ticket from Krishnanagar constituency.

Meanwhile, Mukut Mani Adhikari, who recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, has also been given a ticket from the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat.

Shatrughan Sinha is set to again contest from Asansol, a seat he had won earlier in the 2022 bypoll.

(With ANI inputs)