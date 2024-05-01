Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Homemakers to farmers, YSRCP names 12 'commoners' among star campaigners

01 May 2024, 06:35 AM

Andhra Pradesh: Homemakers to farmers, YSRCP names 12 'commoners' among star campaigners

Shattering the political conventions, the YSRCP has appointed the common people of Andhra Pradesh as its star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.The YSRCP has submitted a list of 12 people (commoners) to the Election Commission, designating them as the party's official 'Star Campaigners' for the upcoming polls."Making history in Indian politics, YSRCP names commoners as star campaigners for the 2024 elections," the party said.The YSRCP said these 12 star campaigners represented every section of the nearly 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh."It is the YSRCP's belief that every person of the state is their star campaigner. These individuals, hailing from humble backgrounds, will campaign for the party on the ground and help propagate Jagan's message till the last mile," the party said in a statement.

According to the party, most of the 12 voters-turned-YSRCP star campaigners are village-level or ward-based party volunteers in their respective areas.

Of the 12 star campaigners, eight are party volunteers - including four homemakers, two farmers, one auto driver and one tailor - while the remaining four are former government volunteers.

-ANI