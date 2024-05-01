Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Homemakers to farmers, YSRCP names 12 'commoners' among star campaigners

India
The third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on May 7 across 94 Lok Sabha constituencies in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs). The states that are going to polls in this phase are Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Goa (2 seats), Gujarat (26 seats), Karnataka (14 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), Maharashtra (11 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (4 seats), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) as well as Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat).
The third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on May 7 across 94 Lok Sabha constituencies in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs). The states that are going to polls in this phase are Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Goa (2 seats), Gujarat (26 seats), Karnataka (14 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), Maharashtra (11 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (4 seats), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) as well as Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat).
All political parties have intensified campaigning ahead of the polls.
Here are the live updates:
Silvassa: BJP candidate from Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai says, "There are a lot of issues- road, water, transport, electricity, and employment, we have mentioned those in our manifesto. We will work on these issues and fulfill our promises"
According to the party, most of the 12 voters-turned-YSRCP star campaigners are village-level or ward-based party volunteers in their respective areas.
Of the 12 star campaigners, eight are party volunteers - including four homemakers, two farmers, one auto driver and one tailor - while the remaining four are former government volunteers.
-ANI