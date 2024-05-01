Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Homemakers to farmers, YSRCP names 12 'commoners' among star campaigners

The third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on May 7 across 94 Lok Sabha constituencies in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs). The states that are going to polls in this phase are Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Goa (2 seats), Gujarat (26 seats), Karnataka (14 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), Maharashtra (11 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (4 seats), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) as well as Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat). 

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 01, 2024, 08:57 AM IST

All political parties have intensified campaigning ahead of the polls.

Here are the live updates:

 

  • 01 May 2024, 08:56 AM

    In respite for people amid LS polls, prices of commercial LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 19

    Bringing a measure of respite to the people amid the polling for the 18th Lok Sabha, oil marketing companies have slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 19 per unit with immediate effect.


    The retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder would be now Rs 1745.50 in Delhi, sources said. - ANI

     

  • 01 May 2024, 08:13 AM

    BJP candidate Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai says, 'There are a lot of issues...'

    Silvassa: BJP candidate from Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai says, "There are a lot of issues- road, water, transport, electricity, and employment, we have mentioned those in our manifesto. We will work on these issues and fulfill our promises"

  • 01 May 2024, 06:35 AM

    Andhra Pradesh: Homemakers to farmers, YSRCP names 12 'commoners' among star campaigners



    Shattering the political conventions, the YSRCP has appointed the common people of Andhra Pradesh as its star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.The YSRCP has submitted a list of 12 people (commoners) to the Election Commission, designating them as the party's official 'Star Campaigners' for the upcoming polls."Making history in Indian politics, YSRCP names commoners as star campaigners for the 2024 elections," the party said.

    The YSRCP said these 12 star campaigners represented every section of the nearly 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh."It is the YSRCP's belief that every person of the state is their star campaigner. These individuals, hailing from humble backgrounds, will campaign for the party on the ground and help propagate Jagan's message till the last mile," the party said in a statement.

    According to the party, most of the 12 voters-turned-YSRCP star campaigners are village-level or ward-based party volunteers in their respective areas.

    Of the 12 star campaigners, eight are party volunteers - including four homemakers, two farmers, one auto driver and one tailor - while the remaining four are former government volunteers.

    -ANI

