Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: 'Whenever we bring up people's issues, PM resorts to polarisation,' says Congress

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday accused him of trying to divert people's attention from key issues and polarise the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On the road, campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections with senior party colleague Ramesh Chenithala, the Congress candidate from Kerala's Alappuzha said, "The BJP has no ground to question or criticise our guarantees in the Nyay Patra (Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections). Whenever we bring up people's issues on the campaign trail, the PM tries to divert the public by polarising the discourse. When he visits Kerala, he praises the state. However, when he is in North India, he makes unsavoury remarks and statements about South India. The 'Mission India' of the BJP isn't going to work, especially in the South."

The senior Congress leader and AICC member claimed that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would win all the Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, adding that the pulse of the people elsewhere in the country was also in favour of the INDIA bloc. He claimed further that the BJP tally across the country will fall short of even 200 seats.

"Since the election schedule was announced and our campaign moved through the gears, our prospects across the country have improved significantly. We've been getting reports that the Congress and its INDIA partners are going well across the country. Now, the people are starting to see through the 'jumlas' (tall claims) of the BJP-led NDA. They have come to realise that the government at the Centre failed to live up to their expectations. People from all walks of life are suffering under the present government. Our guarantees are finding favour with the people," the Congress leader said.

On the BJP's claim of "Ab ki baar, 400 paar" (over 400 seats this time), Venugopal said, "How can one say we'll get these many seats even before the elections come around? There wouldn't even score over 200 seats across the country. People are the sole arbiters of electoral outcomes and it's hard to come out with such predictions in a democracy. They underestimating and underplaying the role of the people in elections."

-ANI